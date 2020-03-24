Volkswagen to halt production in Russia due to supply shortage from Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> will suspend its car production in Russia over a supply shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Volkswagen Group Rus said on Tuesday.

Production will be stopped from March 30 to April 10 at is car plant in Kaluga and assembly line in Nizhny Novgorod, the company said.

Volkswagen last week said its plants in Europe would temporarily shut down for two weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 330,000 people worldwide, as car manufacturers globally shut factories to both protect workers and in response to falling demand.

"At the moment we can provide stable supplies of cars and spare pasts to our dealers and clients," Volkswagen Group Rus said.





