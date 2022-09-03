Volkswagen boards to discuss Porsche listing on Monday

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen's management and supervisory boards will discuss at a meeting on Monday whether the long-anticipated listing of sportscar brand Porsche in late September or early October should go ahead, the carmaker said on Saturday.

A decision will also be taken on whether Volkswagen approves of the sale of 25% and one share of ordinary shares in Porsche AG to Porsche SE, as laid out in a framework agreement by the two parties in February.

"A final decision has not yet been taken," Volkswagen's statement said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)