Volcon ePowersports Partners with TROPICARS to Expand Into 20 Additional International Markets

TROPICARS to Distribute Volcon Products in the Caribbean

2022 Volcon Grunt

The Grunt is an innovative, easy-to-operate electric motorcycle that allows people to experience outdoor adventure or get work done in an efficient and fun way. With no gears, no clutch, no gas and no noise the Grunt is easy to ride and enjoy by off-road-enthusiast families, or those completely new to two wheels. Its torquey motor and innovative chassis lets it tackle the toughest terrain and conditions with ease. Work or play in a whole new way with the Volcon Grunt.

Round Rock, Texas USA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Rock, TX | April 14, 2022: Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), an all-electric, off-road powersports company, has officially appointed TROPICARS as an authorized exporter of Volcon products, providing distribution access to over 20 additional markets throughout the Caribbean. The appointment will make Volcon products available for sale in the Caribbean territories including, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Barts, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Virgin Islands.

TROPICARS is a major distributor of golf cars, utility vehicles, and other products used in the golf, resort, hospitality, and power sports industries. The company also has a solid infrastructure to distribute personal vehicles and recreational vehicles. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, TROPICARS has a state-of-the-art distribution facility to seamlessly serve its customers to the South. TROPICARS sales representatives and technical staff frequently travel to provide hands-on support to their distribution network as they strive to ensure that their customers receive personalized attention to be successful in the distribution and sales process in each unique market.

“We are truly looking forward to working with Tropicars as our exporter to the Caribbean,” explained Melissa Coffey, Director of Global Sales and Service of Volcon Inc. “Their strength and proven success in the region makes them a perfect brand partner and will create additional opportunities for the growth and sales of Volcon products. We are extremely excited to launch Volcon into the Caribbean and grow the brand with the team at TROPICARS."

“We are very much excited about our partnership with Volcon,” expressed TJ Sokolowsky, Vice President & General Manager of Tropicars. “Volcon has a great product and their employees have a passion to manufacture and support the best electric off-road vehicles. We look forward to growing the Volcon product line in the Caribbean region.”

In addition to the distribution and sales of Volcon products, TROPICARS will also work closely with Volcon to develop region-specific marketing of the products and brand to ensure the success of sales to the new customer base.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon’s first product, the innovative Grunt, combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models may include the Runt, a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt and an eBike, the Brat. The Stag and Project X are expected to be Volcon’s venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company expands.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: media@volcon.com

For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com

For Investors: investors@volcon.com

For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

CONTACT: Gina D'Ambrosio Volcon ePowersports gina@volcon.com



