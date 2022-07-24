Volcano alert on highest level as Japan’s Sakurajima erupts

Eruption of volcano Sakurajima - Kyodo News

A volcano erupted on Sunday evening on Japan's major western island of Kyushu, sending black smoke billowing high into the air.

The Sakurajima volcano erupted at about 8:05 pm on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but 51 people were later evacuated from their homes, NHK public television reported. Several residential areas lie within about two miles of the crater.

Il vulcano #Sakurajima erutta sull'isola giapponese di Kyūshū. L'eruzione è iniziata intorno alle 14:00 ora finlandese.



L'Istituto meteorologico giapponese ha innalzato lo stato di allerta al livello 5, che è il più alto della scala. pic.twitter.com/fHT85DdsHz — Esmeralda F. 🇮🇹 🇫🇮 🇬🇧 (@EsmeAnna01) July 24, 2022

NHK cited reports of volcanic stones raining down one-and-a-half miles from the site. The eruption alert has been raised to the highest level of five, with some areas advised to evacuate, it added.

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels take place on a regular basis. In 2019 it spewed ash 3.4 miles high.

Sakurajima eruption - Japan Meteorological Agency/Reuters

Yoshihiko Isozaki, deputy chief cabinet secretary, said that so far no damage had been reported in the area as government officials sought more information.

Story continues

Nuclear watchdogs said there were no reports of irregularities at the Sendai atomic plant, which lies about 31 miles from the volcano.

Sakurajima - Peter Schneiter/Alkamy

Video footage showed a red mass flowing down one side of the mountain, with red projectiles shooting upwards.

Most of the city of Kagoshima is across the bay from the volcano.