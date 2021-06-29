Volatus Aerospace Acquires ConnexiCore, Creating the Largest Drone Service Provider in North America

The acquisition marks the next phase of Volatus' expansion across the United States.

Volatus Drone Service Provider Network

Volatus Aerospace will acquire ConnexiCore LLC to create the largest, most comprehensive Drone Service Provider network in North America, with over 1,200 FAA or Transport Canada commercial operations certified pilots blanketing Canada and the United States.

MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Corp. has agreed to acquire Pennsylvania-based drone service provider ConnexiCore LLC. The acquisition will create the largest and most comprehensive Drone Service Provider in North America, with a pilot network blanketing Canada and the United States. The transaction is expected to close on July 30, subject to due diligence.



The move adds over 1,100 FAA-certified ConnexiCore UAV pilots, software mapping consultants, and industry-specific subject matter experts to the existing Volatus network. ConnexiCore is the U.S. industry leader in aerial drone data collection, image and video analytics, 3D modelling, building envelope inspections, photogrammetry, and aerial mapping. Pilots in their fleet are provided with regular upskill training, mentoring, and outreach initiatives. ConnexiCore tasks them on projects that best meet their qualifications and skill set. The company prides itself on its methodology and best practices approach, which mirrors a military-grade program that emphasizes risk mitigation and operational excellence.

"Joining Volatus is about accelerating growth and expanding our national service offering," said Frank Segarra, CEO of ConnexiCore. "Having the strength of their resources will allow us to develop further and unleash the full potential of our pilot network across this great nation."

"Frank and his team have built a formidable footprint across America," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Their presence, brand, and pilot network provide immediate access to the U.S. market. In addition, their Façade Inspection program and the ConnexiCore Cloud platform for infrastructure inspections add value to the capabilities of our Canadian network."

About ConnexiCore: ConnexiCore is an on-demand nationwide commercial drone services and solutions provider specializing in aerial data collection, image and video analysis, aerial mapping, and 3D photogrammetry for industrial clients. Their nationwide fleet of over 1000 FAA-certified pilots provide UAS drone services anywhere in the United States. ConnexiCore manages the entire process for their clients, including piloting the drones, analyzing the data, extracting insights, and delivering actionable tasks to support better decision making.

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions. Operating a vast pilot network with offices throughout Canada, the United States, and South America, Volatus provides enterprise and industrial solutions, including training; equipment sales & support; imaging & inspection services; design & manufacture; and research & development. With a rapidly expanding network of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, Volatus is driving the full potential of UAV technologies worldwide and shaping tomorrow's industry.

