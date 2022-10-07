Volatility of sterling disrupts winter sun holiday planning – survey

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·3 min read

The sterling’s volatility is affecting the plans of millions of people planning winter sun holidays, a new survey has suggested.

The plans of 59% of UK adults previously considering booking a foreign holiday have been affected by the pound’s recent slide in value, according to a YouGov poll for Post Office Travel Money.

A quarter of respondents said fluctuating exchange rates mean they will not take an overseas trip in the coming months, while the same proportion will choose a cheaper destination.

Some 28% of those questioned are delaying their trip and a third (33%) intend to cut their spending budget.

A beach club in Cancun, Mexico
Costs in Cancun, Mexico are up 42.6% compared with 2019 (Alamy/PA)

The pound plunged to historic lows against the US dollar in the wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget on September 23 but has since recovered.

Analysis of prices by Post Office Travel Money in partnership with holiday company Travelbag found UK travellers are paying more for typical tourist costs at four out of five popular long-haul winter sun destinations, compared with the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Based on exchange rates on October 1, costs have risen by more than 20% in 14 of the 28 locations studied including St. John’s, Antigua (up 55.3%); Cancun, Mexico (up 42.6%); Orlando, US (up 28.8%); and Chinatown, Singapore (25.0%).

But sizeable price cuts in places such as Hoi An, Vietnam; Phuket, Thailand; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Jumeirah, Dubai mean trips to those locations are better value than before the coronavirus crisis.

The coastal city of Hoi An topped the ranking of cheapest destinations despite sterling falling in value against the Vietnamese dong over the past three years.

Dubai Skyline GV
Sizeable price cuts in places such as Dubai mean trips to these locations are better value than before the coronavirus pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)

Costs for UK visitors are down 10% compared with 2019 because of a sharp drop in local prices.

Tourists pay just £1.60 for a cup of filter coffee at a cafe or bar, £2.23 for a small bottle or tube of insect repellent at a supermarket and £43.14 for a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine at a restaurant.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “With continuing uncertainty about sterling, it is more important than ever before for people planning winter sun holidays to do their homework and be aware of prices in destinations they are considering.

“Holiday costs remain low in popular long haul resorts like Vietnam, Thailand and Jamaica but people who choose the wrong destination risk falling victim to higher prices.”

Mr Boden advised people planning winter sun trips to “watch exchange rate movements” in the weeks before their departure and “purchase their holiday money when the pound rises in value”.

YouGov questioned 2,081 UK adults on September 29 and 30.

The survey results are based on responses from the 1,283 who said they were considering a holiday abroad.

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators set the tone early for the first of three consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa scored three minutes into the game and handed Montreal a 5-4 loss in the final NHL pre-season contest at the Bell Centre Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and assist for the winners, while teammates Tyler Motte and Brady Tkachuk added goals. Mathieu Joseph recorded two assists. Joel Armia and David Savard levelled the sc

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators sting winless Canadiens 5-4 in pre-season tilt

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Senators set the tone early for the first of three consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa scored three minutes into the game and handed Montreal a 5-4 loss in the final NHL pre-season contest at the Bell Centre Tuesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux and Shane Pinto each recorded a goal and assist for the winners, while teammates Tyler Motte and Brady Tkachuk added goals. Mathieu Joseph recorded two assists. Joel Armia and David Savard levelled the sc

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.