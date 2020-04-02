Volatility 101: Should Sanistål (CPH:SANI) Shares Have Dropped 38%?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Sanistål A/S (CPH:SANI) shareholders, since the share price is down 38% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 34%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 14% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 6.6% in the same time.

Sanistål isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Sanistål's revenue dropped 3.8% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 15%, annualized. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Sanistål had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sanistål better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sanistål (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DK exchanges.

