Voit wins first start, has career-high 4 hits to help Michigan beat Indiana

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cody Jefferis went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, Mitch Voit went 4 for 5 at the plate and threw 5 2/3 innings in his first career start and Michigan beat No. 2 seed Indiana 13-6 on Friday in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament.

No. 6 seed Michigan (28-27) plays third-seeded Iowa — which beat the Wolverines 13-3 in the first round and defeated Indiana 9-4 in round two — on Saturday in the semifinals.

Voit (4-1), the Big Ten's freshman of the year, allowed just eight baserunners — six singles, a walk and a hit by pitch — and gave up three runs (two earned) with five strikeouts.

Jefferis drew a one-out walk, stole second and then scored when Tito Flores extended his hitting streak to 19 games with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Voit's RBI single capped the inning to make it 3-0.

Dylan Stanton, Jonathan Kim and Ted Burton all hit a double in the fourth inning as Michigan extended its lead to 7-1.

Michigan broke it open in the sixth inning. Voit tied his previous career high with his third hit of the game before Jack Van Remortel and Dylan Stanton followed with back-to-back RBI singles for a 9-3 lead. Michigan's fourth straight hit in the inning, by Jonathan Kim, loaded the bases and Gabe Sotres was hit by a pitch to make it 10-3.

Stanton, who went into the game with just six hits in 34 at-bats this season, tied his career best with four hits — including a bunt single in the sixth inning. The junior, whose leadoff double sparked Michigan's three-run fourth, had his first extra-base hit of the season.

Phillip Glasser went 3 for 5 with — including an RBI single to get Indiana (41-18) on the board in the fifth inning. His one-out single in the seventh was followed three pitches later by Bobby Whalen's two-run shot to pull the Hoosiers to 10-6 but they got no closer.

Jefferis hit a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring.

