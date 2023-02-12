VoIP Telephony Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest global VoIP Telephony Market research report 2023 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. The VoIP Telephony Market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth, and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the VoIP Telephony Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, VoIP Telephony Market is forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028. And also report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

Global VoIP Telephony Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Hardware

Software and Service

Applications: -

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Cisco

Avaya

Mitel

Polycom

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

LogMeIn

Panasonic

Grandstream

D-Link

Escene

Fanvil

Snom

Key Benefits of VoIP Telephony Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the VoIP Telephony Market

