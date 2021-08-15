Void Will Never Be Filled: Mandira Bedi on Raj Kaushal’s 50th Birth Anniversary

Mandira Bedi wrote a heartfelt post for late husband Raj Kaushal’s 50th birth anniversary. “15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Rajs Birthday.. Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did.. The gaping void will never be filled. Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love…” she wrote.

Raj Kaushal passed away on 30 June at the age of 49. Recently, she shared that she was back to work. “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive,” she wrote.

Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Raj Kaushal welcomed their first child Vir in 2011. They later adopted a daughter Tara in July last year.

Mandira Bedi became popular after her role in the Doordarshan show Shanti, and went on to work in shows like Dushman, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also appeared in films like Manmadhan, The Tashkent Files, and Saaho.

Her late husband, producer Raj Kaushal worked as a director on films like Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He also produced My Brother Nikhil.

