The Voice's Ryleigh Modig Opens Up About Her Personal Connection to Song Choice 'Drivers License'

When Olivia Rodrigo sang "'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street," The Voice contestant Ryleigh Modig felt it.

"I was going through a breakup right when 'Drivers License' came out, and the girl that I was dating actually lived on the next street over," the 18-year-old Massachusetts native — who came out as a lesbian after leaving high school — told PEOPLE during a virtual press junket after performing Rodrigo's hit during Monday night's live show. "So I really connected to the song, and I felt like I could pour my heart into it."

That personal connection to "Drivers License" served Modig well for her performance, which earned her high praise from her coach John Legend. (Modig joined team Legend after he stole her from team Kelly Clarkson during the Knockout Rounds.)

"You put so much heart and soul and sadness and beauty and emotion into the song," Legend said. "I was just sitting here, feeling so lucky that you're on my team now. This was our first performance together, and it was just stunning."

Trae Patton/NBC Ryleigh Modig

During the virtual press junket after the show, Modig also touched on the most memorable moment she's had on The Voice so far.

"I think being able to surround yourself with like-minded people, people who have the same drive as you and want the same end goal is really motivating," she told reporters. "I've never been around so many people who have the same exact mindset, so it's really driven me to want to succeed in my music career."

Trae Patton/NBC Ryleigh Modig

Whether she ends up winning The Voice or not, Modig said she'll be happy no matter the outcome.

"It'd be great to be the winner of The Voice, but at the end of the day you become so close to everyone that I feel like we would all be so happy for whoever wins," she said. "Obviously it would be sad, but if I don't win I'm glad at least one of these amazing people who I've become so close to will win."

Season 20 of The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.