‘Voices Of Fire’ Captures The Search To Create Pharrell Williams’s Hometown Gospel Choir In Netflix Series

Making a joyful noise unto the Lord takes hard work, a little luck, and a lot of talent. The process of creating that musical team will be examined in a new Netflix series. Voices of Fire follows Pharrell Williams’s hometown community leaders as they attempt to build one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs.

The series will premiere on Netflix later in 2020.

Voices of Fire features Williams’s uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and a core team of influential gospel leaders. Together, they venture out into Hampton Roads, Virginia to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

The series is produced by A. Smith & Co. and i am OTHER. EPs are Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER, with EPs Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. and Bianca Barnes-Williams.





