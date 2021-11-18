‘A voice for the voiceless.’ Trailblazing Charlotte Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown has died

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, Charlotte’s first female African-American family medicine resident, died Wednesday, according to Novant Health.

The Novant Health physician, minister, author and community activist had been treated for cancer for years before her death. She was first treated for cancer in 2012, according to Novant Health.

Garmon-Brown had served many roles in the Charlotte community, including co-founder of Charlotte Community Health Clinic, a free clinic for uninsured patients.

Garmon-Brown also served on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Leading on Opportunity Council, created after a study ranked Charlotte last among 50 U.S. cities in upward mobility.

“She is mourned by a community that she left better than she found it,” Novant Health said in a statement. “Dr. Garmon-Brown was a voice for the voiceless and a tireless advocate for what is just and right.”

Last year, Garmon-Brown was named 202 Citizen of the Carolinas by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

“Dr. Garmon-Brown’s work is lifting up people in our region and making our broader community better,” CLT Alliance Chairman of the Board Jennifer Weber said in a statement at the time. “We are in awe of and grateful for her dedication to the health and economic success of all our neighbors.”

Garmon-Brown wrote a book about her journey with cancer, telling her story and the stories of other survivors: “The Unexpected Gift: Profiles in Courage from Cancer Survivorship.”

She wanted to use the book to help “people who have had this devastating diagnosis placed upon them … to find some hope in it, somewhere,” Garmon-Brown said in a Novant Health profile last year.

