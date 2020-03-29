The Voice UK coach Olly Murs dances in his pants during lockdown

Photo credit: Olly Murs - Instagram

From Digital Spy

As the UK reaches the end of its first week in coronavirus lockdown, it's become clear that many of us don't cope all that well with being confined to our houses.

The Voice UK coach Olly Murs is one of those famous faces who's been looking for a way to keep his fans entertained while in isolation and he's hit upon an interesting idea for Instagram - dancing wildly in his underwear.

The singer and reality TV judge posted a cheeky clip to his Instagram account which features him wearing nothing but a pair of white briefs as he dances around his bedroom, jumps onto the bed and even swings from a wooden beam on his ceiling (which thankfully didn't come crashing down).

The clip also features his less-than-impressed girlfriend Amelia Tank having the duvet pulled off her and groaning.

Olly captioned the clip: "Think I’ll be dumped by the end of self isolation #wakeupwithmurs".

Hopefully Amelia saw the funny side...

Olly recently opened up about losing nearly two stone over the past few months, saying that "to be that heavy was not good for me."



"I did not feel fit, I was having really bad sleepless nights, I was grumpy. I just wasn't myself so I'm glad I've got back to where I feel most comfortable," he said.

The Voice UK was supposed to be airing its live semi-final this weekend but that and the final have been postponed until later this year amid fears over COVID-19.

So we can probably expect a few more isolation videos from Olly while he's at home over the next few weeks...

