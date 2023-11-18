The Voice UK airs surprise audition by 90s pop star

Rachel Joseph - ITV

The Voice UK has aired an unexpected audition by a hopeful who has already had success in the music industry, as a 90s pop star sang for the show's coaches.

Viewers were surprised to see Mariama Goodman, who was part of girl group Honeyz, as an auditionee on tonight's (November 18) episode of the talent show.

Mariama was introduced in her VT as a midwife, as she spoke about the joy that her role taking care of babies and new mums brings her, before she revealed that some new parents recognise her from her other career as a singer.

The Honeyz had five top 10 singles and, although they split 21 years ago, the group has recently reformed for several reunion gigs, which Mariama performed at.

Explaining that singing is her first love, she said that "getting back out and performing and stuff is kind of what has inspired me to come back and have a go at The Voice".

She added: "It was my first love, and you never forget your first love, do you?"

The singer performed 'Out Here on My Own' from the movie Fame, but despite receiving the support of the crowd, none of the four coaches turned their chairs for Mariama.

In the aftermath of Mariama leaving the stage, Sir Tom Jones admitted that "she was a good singer", while Olly Murs and Anne-Marie spoke about how "strong" the competition is this year.

Following the audition, Mariama revealed that seeing her daughter watching had made her emotional, adding that she was "glad I showed my daughter it doesn't matter how scared you are, if you've got a passion then go for it, regardless."

Viewers were very surprised to receive the blast from the past, with many disappointed that Mariama wasn't signed up to one of the coach's teams:

They didn’t turn For freaking Mariama Goodman #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/ekDiCv9aWu — Love island and Big brother ❤️🔥 (@LoveRealityTV4) November 18, 2023

Nobody:

Me on my own in my living room: *gasps* That’s Mariama #TheVoiceUK https://t.co/DJFpm84v97 — Samuel McManus (@samuelmcmanus95) November 18, 2023

Ah man, no seat turns for Mariama from Honeyz😭😭😭 #TheVoiceUK — ⫩ Suz ⫩🎵 (@Scottish_Suzi) November 18, 2023

However, the coaches did sign up several other hopefuls to their teams in the latest episode, as the next round of auditions draws ever closer.

The Voice UK airs on ITV and ITVX.

