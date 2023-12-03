The Voice’s Top 12: Which Singers Are Least Likely to Make the Semifinals?

The power switches hands in Monday’s episode of The Voice (at 8/7c on NBC). For the first time in Season 24, viewers will be deciding which contestants advance, not coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. Which of the Top 12 are in the greatest danger of singing their swan song? Read on.

TEAM REBA | Given that only three singers are being cut ahead of the Semifinals, Ruby Leigh and Jordan Rainer are undoubtedly both safe. They’re country singers on the lineup of the coach who inherited Blake Shelton’s massive fan base. Even if they split the vote, the vote should be big enough to save them. That leaves rocker Jacquie Roar on the thinnest ice — though she’s such a powerhouse, I suspect she’ll squeak through, too.

TEAM LEGEND | Lila Forde and Mac Royals are sure things, especially after their stunning Playoffs performances. Azán… she’s a question mark. She’s certainly talented enough to earn a spot in the Semifinals, but it doesn’t bode well for her that she lost her Battle sing-off, then lost her Knockout match-up, too. John’s Super Save pick may be on borrowed time.

TEAM GWEN | As Gwen’s only country singer, BIAS will likely get a pass. Tanner Massey can be a bit hit-or-miss, but he’s the season’s teenage dreamboat, so he’s a safe bet to win the JV vote. That just leaves Kara Tenae. She has the poise and the pipes to go all the way, but to ensure that the audience sees her star quality, she (or her coach) would be well-advised to choose a song that’s a real crowd-pleaser. This is not the time for her to go out on a limb.

TEAM NIALL | The last male rocker standing, Huntley is probably secure enough to be thinking already about his Semifinals number. Nini Iris and Mara Justine, on the other hand… They occupy the same lane and are likely to split the vote in such a way that only one of the two of them moves on. My prediction: Nini, who’s had a lot more hype around her throughout the season.

So that’s it. Jacquie Roar, Azán, Kara Tenae and Mara Justine are the singers who (at least I think) are probably in the gravest danger. Who do you think will be cut before the Semifinals? Vote in the poll below, then hit the comments.

