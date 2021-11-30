'The Voice' Top 10: Wendy Moten stuns on Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' after breaking elbow, wrist in fall

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·6 min read

It's challenge week on "The Voice."

On Monday, the Top 10 singers were forced to step out of their element and sing a different genre of music than they're accustomed to in order to advance to next week's semifinal. Only eight singers will move on.

"The Top 10 is going to be singing songs that stretch them beyond their comfort zones," host Carson Daly explained at the top of the episode. "They're going to be tackling genres that push their skill sets to the next level."

If that weren't enough, Team Blake Shelton's Wendy Moten had an additional obstacle to overcome after falling down hard on stage during the live elimination show last Tuesday. After being rushed to the hospital, it turned out the 55-year-old had broken her right elbow and fractured her left wrist, requiring casts on both her arms.

"Watching you perform with two casts on challenge week singing country music – people are going to find out what Wendy Moten is all about," coach Shelton said.

'I'm still ready to go!': Wendy Moten 'bruised' but OK after falling on 'The Voice'

Despite the injuries, Moten declared, "the show must go on."

Shelton agreed, but made Moten promise him one thing before taking the stage on her epic Dolly Parton rendition: "Promise me you won't break both your legs."

Here's what happened during Monday's episode:

Team Shelton

Wendy Morten

Moten's coach may be a country singer, but the Tennessee native made it clear that she's "not a country artist." This week, however, Moten proved him wrong.

The soul singer was challenged to sing the country classic, Parton's "Jolene." Masterfully disguised under jewel-encrusted sleeves, Moten delivered an iconic performance with her two casts on.

"That’s such a classic country song… the fact that you honored the original," Shelton said. "I’ve never seen a better example of strength, perseverance and fearlessness."

Clarkson gave Moten "kudos" for "even (being) on this stage right now." She added: "To come out here like nothing happened to you, like you are perfectly fine and tell a story."

Lana Scott

The sole country singer in the competition was tasked with Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away," but she opted to "countrify" the pop song.

Grande called her rendition "so beautiful" and said she "brought Lana to it." Clarkson said her take on it was a "Faith Hill, country meets pop vibe." Shelton said she "really delivered the message" of Perry's song and fulfilled "the definition of challenge week."

Paris Winningham

The Florida native was assigned Lonestar's country classic "Amazed." Although he's never sung it before, Winningham said it was his "favorite" when he was younger because it helped him cope after learning he was adopted.

"You got me in trouble with my family at Thanksgiving… they were not happy with me letting you go," said Legend, who let Winningham go in the Knockouts. Shelton laughed.

Shelton added that he doesn't know of any other artist "who pours their heart and guts into every performance" as Winningham does.

Team Grande

Holly Forbes

The Kentucky native got groovy on Donna Summers' "Last Dance," a genre she has never attempted before: "I’ve never sung disco before but I’m very excited."

There was no need for Forbes to be nervous. Legend said she seemed "in (her) element." Clarkson was sold on Forbes' epic skirt rip at the beat drop: "That was amazing!"

Jim & Sasha Allen

The father/son duo from Connecticut left Grande on "the verge of tears" during their "vulnerable" rendition of Rihanna's "Stay." Although Sasha said the contemporary song was "intimidating," the duo earned praise for the ache and pain visible in their voices.

Jim & Sasha Allen won last week's Wildcard Instant Save to make it to the Top 10.

"Not only was that your best performance to date… you proved that you deserve to be here," Grande said. Legend added, "I’m so happy that America saved you and gave us a chance to hear that beautiful rendition."

Although Grande said she's appreciative of America saving them, she warned: "Don't ever scare us like that, ever again."

Team Clarkson

Jeremy Rosado

The Tampa, Florida native showed a different side of himself on Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen's "Freedom Was a Highway," stepping away from his signature ballad songs.

"We all know you can sing the hell out of a ballad, but you are incredible at singing up-tempo," Clarkson praised. Grande added: "You can sing the phone book and I’m in."

Hailey Mia

The 14-year-old and youngest in the competition took on "Peter Pan" by Kelsea Ballerini, who filled in for a sick Clarkson last year.

Grande said Mia has "come into your own in such a gorgeous way," calling her rendition "so, so stunning." Clarkson added that she "wasn't worried" about Mia conquering her challenge at all because she's "unafraid to conquer anything."

Girl Named Tom

The Ohio sibling trio, composed of Bekah, 21, Joshua, 24, and Caleb, 26, were pushed out of their comfort zone on Coldplay's "Viva la Vida."

Clarkson said the trio had "the biggest challenge for any artist I’ve heard tonight." Shelton said it was "probably the best performance you guys had.”

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

The 25-year-old Texas native switched her gospel roots for pop-rock on Paramore's "Ain't It Fun." Maple said her biggest challenge for the song would be "breath control," but Legend said she "knocked it out the park."

He called her rendition "brilliant, fun and powerful." Clarkson, Maple's original coach before Legend used a steal in the Battles, agreed: "It was so much energy. It was rad to hear and see you doing that."

Joshua Vacanti

The 28-year-old New Yorker brought his signature Broadway flair to Alicia Key's "If I Ain't Got You." Vacanti admitted he was "terrified" by the song selection, but if anyone can lead a singer through a soulful, R&B song, it's Legend.

"I can't wait for America to see Joshua's soul," Legend said. Vacanti laid it all on the line.

"I'm (a) red neck, country music fan guy right here and even I can't wait every week to see what you are going to do on that stage," Shelton said. Legend added that he "loved the creative risks" he took during the rendition and how Vacanti highlighted his falsetto.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' Top 10: Wendy Moten performs Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

