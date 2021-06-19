The Voice star Jessie J opens up about Meniere's disease in emotional video

Photo credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessie J has opened up about her 'painful' experience with Meniere's disease, an ear condition which can cause severe hearing issues.

In a tearful video posted on Friday (June 19), the singer and former Voice UK coach revealed that she has now been suffering from acid reflux and nodules in her throat, which she believes were exacerbated by the steroids she was taking to treat Ménière's disease.

Despite seeing several doctors and going on a strict diet where she had to eat the same six foods for three months, the 33-year-old is yet to recover, but she has vowed to remain positive.

Jessie's video sees her quietly singing her new single 'I Want Love', adding that it had been requested by her speech therapist to monitor her progress.

She wrote in the caption: "Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears. I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it's been hard not singing.

"It's literally my life line and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I'm good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I'm loud af. It was in that moment I knew I needed to be honest with myself and honest with you all about where I am at and explain what is going on…"

In her Instagram Stories, Jessie went on to explain that her throat problems first began in February and she saw six different doctors who recommended various treatments, but she was 'still in the same pain every day'.

She said that after being told to rest and not talk or sing, her nodules disappeared, but added that eventually singing again will cause them to return.

However, despite feeling emotionally drained by the process, the 'Bang Bang' singer concluded her lengthy post with an upbeat attitude.

"My biggest lesson my whole life has been my health," she wrote. "And I'm in it. Living it. This is my real life and I know I'm being faced with this because I can handle it. It could be so much worse."

She added: "I don't always get it out but I am honest and I hope you can respect that. Love you all... Stress will only make it worse. And speaking my truth since I was a little girl helps with my stress of anything."

Get well soon, Jessie!

