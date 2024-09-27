'Voice of snooker' Everton dies aged 87

Clive Everton was made an MBE in 2019 for his services to snooker [Getty Images]

Renowned snooker commentator Clive Everton has died at the age of 87.

Everton worked for BBC TV for more than 30 years from the 1970s onwards and was a respected broadcaster and journalist.

He was founder of the Snooker Scene magazine and edited the publication for 51 years.

A statement from the World Snooker Tour (WST) said he was "one of snooker's greatest ever commentators and voice of the sport".

It added: "Everton devoted his life to snooker and covered some of the sport's most historic moments as a broadcaster and journalist."

Players at the British Open in Cheltenham this week are competing for the Clive Everton Trophy, which was named in his honour two years ago, and a minute's silence was held before Friday afternoon's session.

"The Voice of Snooker is silent now but will forever be remembered by the sport he loved," said commentator and friend Dave Hendon in a post on social media.

"A giant of broadcasting and journalism. A much valued colleague and friend. We all owe him so much."

Everton was the Guardian's snooker correspondent and wrote more than 20 books on cue sports.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We are extremely saddened by the news of Clive's passing.

"His iconic voice is synonymous with the sport, providing commentary for some of the biggest moments in snooker. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

'An inspiration and broadcasting royalty'

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry, working for ITV at Cheltenham, said Everton was widely respected and liked, while other leading players have paid tribute.

The 1985 world snooker champion Dennis Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He was a fantastic person. I first met Clive 58 years ago. I won the British Junior Billiards Championship, and Clive presented the trophy to me and we've known each other since then. Just through and through a snooker person and a wonderful fella."

Shaun Murphy, world champion in 2005: "Sad to hear of the passing of snooker broadcasting royalty Clive Everton. Amazing twist of irony that players are competing this week for a trophy named in his honour. Impeccable timing until the end. Rest in peace Clive."

Neil Robertson, the 2010 world champion: "So sad. A voice I had heard many times from when I used to get video tapes of snooker sent to Australia as a kid. Meeting and have him commentate on my first televised matches meant so much. It made me feel part of the snooker family. Clive, I'm sure, was an inspiration to many of the great commentators we have today and warmed the hearts of millions watching at home. RIP."

Ken Doherty, winner at the Crucible in 1997: "He had an iconic voice and people hung on every word he said. He was great at building up the drama."

From billiards player to squash star's manager

Everton first covered snooker for BBC radio in 1972, when Alex Higgins won his first world title.

His network TV commentary career began at the 1978 World Championship, and he worked alongside Ted Lowe and Jack Karnehm in the boom years of the 1980s, before becoming lead commentator in the 1990s.

Hendon told WST how his friend developed a unique style.

"His commentaries were notable for his crisp, spare, pinpoint use of language, with not a word wasted. He only spoke when necessary," he said.

"When he did, it was worth hearing. 'Warning: genius at work', was how he once summed up a Jimmy White century.

"Ray Reardon six times world champion in the 70s, Steve Davis six times in the 80s, but it's a magnificent seven times for Stephen Hendry in the 90s', he said as Hendry triumphed in 1999. 'Amazing, astonishing, astounding', was his summation of Shaun Murphy's shock capture of the 2005 world title."

When Ronnie O'Sullivan sealed his 1,000th century break in 2019, Everton said in commentary: "It's the storybook ending."

As a player, Everton reached the 1975 and 1977 world amateur billiards semi-finals and rose to ninth in the world billiards rankings and 47th in snooker.

In a varied career, he has also covered Wimbledon for The Times of India, rugby for the Sunday Telegraph and football for The Times.

Everton, who played tennis for Worcestershire for 13 years until 1974, wrote a book with Ann Jones following her 1969 Wimbledon triumph.

He also managed Jonah Barrington when he was world squash number one.