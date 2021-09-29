The Voice recap: Kelly Clarkson is shocked by a few coach selections

Night four of The Voice Blind Auditions picks up exactly where we left off last night: Holly Forbes received a four-chair turn (with Ariana Grande finally getting her revenge on John Legend by using the last block of the round) for her emotional rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man" and she has yet to make a coaching decision. Her daughter is a huge fan of Ariana Grande, so it feels like it could lean that way, but then Holly says that she grew up on Kelly Clarkson, and the choice is obvious: She's joining Team Kelly. What a win for Kelly, who seems genuinely shocked. The teams will have 12 artists each this season but doesn't it feel like they're filling up extra fast? Let's see who else nabs a spot tonight.

Bella DeNapoli / 22 / Long Island, N.Y.

"Damaged" by Danity Kane

What a song choice here by Bella DeNapoli. The Italian with the loud family isn't singing the original version but rather a slowed-down, acoustic arrangement that she and her father — her usual singing partner — worked on. It's a smart move because the arrangement shows off both the light and folky sides of her voice. Plus, Bella can belt. When she hits one of those big power notes in the back half of the song, John, Kelly, and Ariana all press their buttons at the same time. They applaud Bella for highlighting the different shades of her voice. Vocally, Bella is probably most similar to Ariana. Plus, Ariana tries to persuade her fellow Italian sister by letting her know there's oregano in Ariana's vocal gift box. Well, that seals the deal. Bella makes her family proud and joins Team Ariana.

David Vogel / 23 / Valhalla, N.Y.

"breathin" by Ariana Grande

Okay, first of all, this guy looks like he stepped directly out of a '90s rock video. That! Hair! Second of all, young David is very brave to sing an Ariana Grande song in front of Ariana Grande — especially an Ariana Grande song he's changed so much. He gives it more of a rock bent. Ariana is torn whether or not to press her button, and she waits until the very end to do it. It works out for her since it may have been the reason why the other coaches don't turn. She loves David's "fresh take" on her song and that he plays guitar (he actually plays a ton of instruments and is a music producer). She's into his tone and overall vibe, and it's definitely not something she has on her team at the moment. David Vogel will stand out on Team Ariana.

Janora Brown / 22 / Wingate, N.C.

"Angel of Mine" by Monica

Honestly, just make me a T-shirt that says More People Should Audition with Monica songs to save me the breath. More people should audition with Monica songs!!! Anyway, Janora isn't the biggest belter or most polished, but near the top of the song, she hits this gorgeous tight run that makes both John and Kelly press their buttons immediately. She sprinkles a lot of those types of runs throughout the song and after the performance, Kelly starts coaching Janora immediately and tells her while the runs are impressive, she would want to work on rounding out notes "to make it sound more full." John loves how Janora's voice, especially when she started hitting the high notes, "really cuts through." He thought Janora gave a confident, impressive performance. Janora joins Team Legend.

Kaitlyn Velez / 21 / Long Island, N.Y.

"Please Don't Go" by Mike Posner

Kaitlyn is a songwriter, as evidenced by the ukulele she brings on stage to accompany her performance. She does a more acoustic version of this song and it gets both Blake and John to turn pretty quickly. She's different from what we've heard thus far this season and the guys know it. John thinks she needs to open up a little bit more (this is why Kelly didn't turn, she says) but loves her vibrato. Blake understands the notes but also wants to let Kaitlyn sing in a way she feels best expresses herself; he can tell she's an artist and he thinks "America will fall in love with her." Kaitlyn heads over to Team Blake.

Kayla Lilly / 22 / Quarryville, Penn.

"Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman

Kayla here falls into the trap of trying to be perfect and overthinking things. Technically, she has a nice voice with a whole lot of power (how else could you take this huge ballad on??) but the performance is lacking authenticity and needs more emotion. The coaches don't push their buttons but would love for Kayla to come back and loosen up a little the next time around. Ariana tells her that she needs to be "as moving" during the beginning storytelling parts of the song as she is when she hits those notes that soar at the end.

The Cunningham Sisters / 14, 15 / Hamilton, Ohio

"Never Alone" by Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin

Well, aren't these sisters the cutest? They are obsessed with The Voice and obsessed with each other and seeing these teens hold hands while they sing just warms my cold, dead heart. For such young girls, they've faced a lot of adversity: They explain that they're biracial — their mother is white and their father is Black and albino — and have dealt with a lot of bullying because of the way they look. But through it all, they've had each other. It's pretty amazing how confident and at ease the girls seem up there on stage together. There's so much emotion in their voices. Kelly and John both turn their chairs. John tries to win them over by letting them know he doesn't have any duo or trio on his team yet, so they'd have an "open lane" in that regard. He also reiterates that he loves working on arrangements and harmonies. Kelly, meanwhile, tries out that tactic of coaching right away again: She tells them that individually they both "could have careers" but they need to work on blending; There were moments when they were out of sync. She is well-equipped to help them with that. When The Cunningham Sisters choose Team Kelly, she almost falls out of her chair; she is so surprised by their choice. What a whirlwind evening Kelly's having!

We also get a speedy look at two one-chair turn additions to Team Blake: We have Clint Sherman of Heath, Texas, who plays what seems to be a pretty fun rendition of "Brown-Eyed Girl" and, according to Blake, "has a great vibe." He's joined by 19-year-old Berritt Haynes, who tells the coaches that he had actually used his Make-a-Wish to go see a taping of The Voice but it ended up not happening because of COVID. Then his mother sent in a tape of him singing and now he's on the show. Blake is a fan of Berritt's vibrato and tells him he's "a damn good singer." Ugh, isn't that such a nice story?

TEAM STANDINGS

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Carolina Alonso, Gymani, Jeremy Rosado, Holly Forbes, the Cunningham Sisters

TEAM LEGEND: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Samuel Harness, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Samara Brown, Janora Brown

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Katherine Ann Mohler, Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, Jim and Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, David Vogel

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, Hailey Green, The Joy Reunion, Carson Peters, Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman

