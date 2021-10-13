The Voice recap: Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande try to steal one artist away from Team Legend

First up, we need to get into the conclusion of last night's final Battle between Team Kelly's Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple. Kelly Clarkson selected Jeremy as the winner and both John Legend and Ariana Grande pushed their buttons in an attempt to steal Jershika. Ultimately, she decides to join Team Legend. Let's also chat quickly about the two Battles that we only get glimpses of tonight. Team Blake's LiBianca and Tommy Edwards duke it out on "Save Your Tears (Remix)" by The Weeknd and Voice's very own Ariana Grande, and in the end Blake Shelton thinks LiBianca's tone is just too good to let go and she wins the Battle. For Team Kelly, Carolina Alonso and Xavier Cornell perform Kali Uchis "Telepatía" and Kelly decides she wants to keep Xavier Cornell on her team because not only is he versatile, but she believes he's "going to surprise people" going forward. Elsewhere, we have three major Battles to get into.

Team Blake: Lana Scott vs. Hailey Green

"Girl" by Maren Morris

Lana Scott is Blake Shelton's female country artist with the sweet tone and country voice that Blake's excited about. She'll be going up against 15-year-old Hailey Green, who has more of a pop/rock/punk vibe and a lot to prove since she auditioned for The Voice two seasons ago without getting any chair turns. In rehearsals, Blake and his Team Advisor Dierks Bentley discuss dialing back some of Hailey's intensity — you gotta save the goods, girl — and Lana giving Hailey some room to do her thing. Their voices honestly could not be any different and it seems like a personal preference situation here. John tells Hailey that her voice "grabs" you it's so powerful and distinct, while Lana's tone is full of "subtlety." Ariana, too, noted the differences between the two singers: Hailey is "raw and rock-n-roll" while Lana is "sweet and pure." Having artists with such different voices only makes the decision harder for Blake.

Winner: Hailey Green!

Steals/Saves: Blake doesn't want to let either singer go — he hits his save button just as Lana Scott is walking off stage. Both artists were always staying on Team Blake.

Team Ariana: Vaughn Mugol vs. Katherine Ann Mohler

"Dilemma" by Nelly and Kelly Rowland

Nurse Vaughn Mugol and Ariana Grande super fan Katherine Ann Mohler were some of Ariana's favorite auditions, so this will be a tough one. She decides to push them both way out of their comfort zones with this Nelly and Kelly Rowland duet. They seem a little hesitant at first in rehearsals, especially Katherine, who is very much technically-minded as an artist (both Ariana Grande and Team Advisor Kristin Chenoweth feel her pain), but the performance notes Ariana gives them during stage rehearsals seem to do them wonders. They have great chemistry on stage and are really interacting in a way they weren't before. Vaughn is so smooth on this song. Blake thinks it was Katherine that "gave [the performance] that little extra bit" that made it so great, but for Kelly, it was Vaughn's higher register that won her over. Ariana praises both of them for stretching themselves, but was most surprised by how well Katherine did after loosening up a little.

Winner: Katherine Ann Mohler!

Steals/Saves: n/a

Team Legend: BrittanyBree vs. Samara Brown

"Something He Can Feel" by Aretha Franklin

BrittanyBree has never sung secular music until this competition and Samara Brown is Voice alum Amanda Brown's sister, and as soon as these two begin rehearsals you know this is one of those Battles in which John Legend's going to regret pairing them up. He and Team Advisor Camila Cabello work on the arrangement a little bit, but mostly these women are ready. The coaches are up and out of their seats before long because this is a treat. Kelly says this is one of her favorite songs to sing and tells BrittanyBree in particular that she "loved every minute you had your mouth open" which is one way to give a compliment! Blake thinks they both had star-turning moments on stage. John loves "the stank" on BrittanyBree's voice and was impressed to see how well Samara took some notes he gave on how she was changing the melody during rehearsals. If John is looking to use his save here, he's definitely going to have some competition — Ariana has her hand over her button before John's even done talking.

Winner: BrittanyBree!

Steals/Saves: Welp, John does hit his button to save Samara, but both Kelly and Ariana are going to try and use their steals to get her on their teams. Ariana says that Samara was her number one pick for using her steal, Kelly calls Samara "a blessing to this show," and John thinks she and BrittanyBree are "some of the best talent in the entire competition." Samara Brown decides to stay on Team Legend.

TEAM STANDINGS

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose (save), Jeremy Rosado, Xavier Cornell

Still to Battle: Gymani, Holly Forbes, The Cunningham Sisters, Wyatt Michael, Aaron Hines, Parker McKay

TEAM LEGEND: Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple (steal), BrittanyBree, Samara Brown (save)

Still to Battle: Jonathan Mouton, Jack Rogan, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Keilah Grace, Janora Brown, Sabrina Dias, Shadale

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae, Bella DeNapoli (save), David Vogel, Katherine Ann Mohler

Still to Battle: Jim and Sasha Allen, Raquel Trinidad, Hailey Mia, Ryleigh Plank, Sophia Bromberg, KCK3

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis, Hailey Green, Lana Scott (save), LiBianca

Still to Battle: Wendy Moten, Carson Peters, Kaitlyn Velez, Berritt Haynes, Clint Sherman, Manny Keith

