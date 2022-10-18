The Voice recap: Blake Shelton steals one of Gwen Stefani's would-be saves

The Voice Battles continue and since coach Camila Cabello is the only one to use her "save" thus far, that means the other coaches still have their saves in play and all four have steals to use. Expect some team rearranging to go down tonight. Let's get into the next set of Battles:

Team Camila: Ava Lynn Thuresson vs. Orlando Mendez

"Rocket Man" by Elton John

Cabello is putting two of her country-leaning artists together to do an "out of the box" version of a classic Elton John song. In rehearsals with team advisor Charlie Puth, Gwen Stefani stresses emotional connection — something she thinks Ava Lynn needs to work on (her nerves are showing through). For Orlando, he has the confidence, but Charlie advises him to work on his breath control. Whatever Orlando does (Camila told him to practice singing while on a treadmill) works because he holds out this one great note that bends into his higher register and all of the coaches call it out as impressive. Ava Lynn's head voice is "flawless" according to Gwen, but as John puts it, Orlando, with his grit and rasp "seemed to own the stage." Camila chooses Orlando Mendez to move on to the Knockouts.

Team Gwen: Cara Brindisi vs. Jay Allen

"Leather and Lace" by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley

Gwen pairs up her two artists with real "storyteller" voices and gives them a classic folky duet. Cara has a soothing, pretty voice while Jay is all power and rasp. In the actual performance, you can really hear how different Cara and Jay's voices are and most of the coaches say they gravitate toward the emotion and power that Jay brings, but find Cara's "beautiful" and "delicate" delivery pretty captivating. Gwen is here for storytelling and artistry and so she picks Cara Brindisi as the winner of this battle. She hits her "save" button for Jay at the last minute, telling him she wanted to keep him all along…but wouldn't ya know? Her husband Blake is interested in the guy, too. He hits his "steal" and surprisingly, Jay Allen decides to make a move to Team Blake. Blake sums it up pretty nicely: "The good news is I got Jay, the bad news is we may have to go through some marriage counseling."

Team Legend: Emma Brooke vs. Nia Skyfer

"she's all i wanna be" by Tate McRae

Speaking of disparate pairings, Emma Brooke, a technical singer through and through, and Nia Skyfer, a performer at heart (she did Camila's "Bam Bam" in the Blinds) could not be more different. In fact, they're so different, John wants each to take a little from the other. Emma needs to loosen up and get into the emotion of this angsty song and Nia needs to work on vocals. Both take those notes and really up their game for the performance. Camila leans toward picking Nia because of how "exciting" she is as a performer, but Blake finds himself drawn to the poise and precision of Emma. John, too, seems to be a singer's singer and once again he's choosing the best vocal performance to guide him to a winner: Emma Brooke is moving to the next round.

Team Blake: Jaeden Luke vs. bodie

"As Long As You Love Me" by Justin Bieber

This is a great pairing for Team Blake, so good in fact that team advisor Jimmie Allen asks why he would ever put these two performers together after hearing the "next level" arrangement Jaeden and bodie give this pop hit. It has a cool, soulful vibe now. In rehearsals, Blake is most surprised by Jaeden and his whispery tone. After the performance, he compares him to Chris Isaak. The coaches heap the praise on both guys, letting bodie know that his "execution is perfect" and his control, especially over his runs, is so impressive. He also knows how to bring emotion into the performance. Jaeden's performance was captivating and Camila thinks his "whole package" as an artist is "special." Blake can't deny how powerful bodie's voice is, so declares him the winner. But don't fret: Both Gwen and Camila make good on their promise from the Blinds to try and steal Jaeden when given the chance (both of their teams were full when he auditioned). Jaeden Luke joins Team Camila.

Team Camila: Grace Bello vs. Reina Ley

"Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper

Reina Ley might be the youngest artist in the competition this season (she's only 13!), but she has the poise and confidence of a seasoned pro. Team advisor Charlie Puth is especially impressed with her "incredible control." Grace Bello, on the other hand, has little live stage experience and it's hesitant and in her head during rehearsals. Unfortunately, she seems pretty terrified during the performance. Blake can see she "lost some confidence" between this performance and her audition and tells her it's "ridiculous" because she's so innately talented. The coaches all love Grace's "beautiful" and thoughtful way of singing, but there's no denying that Reina owned the stage. Gwen gushes over Reina's tone calling it "warm, deep, and rich." Camila goes with Reina Ley.

Team Gwen: Justin Aaron vs. Destiny Leigh

"No More Drama" by Mary J. Blige

Destiny Leigh has a tough job ahead of her because not only is Justin Aaron technically gifted, he embues every performance with such emotion. The full package! In rehearsals, Gwen can see her second-guessing her notes and encourages her to sing with confidence. When it comes time for the performance, Destiny steps up to the challenge. As the coaches point out, technically speaking, her vocal has some issues, but she performs the hell out of the song. John says she was "on fire out there." Yet still, Justin was holding it down in some of the less flashy parts of the song and even though "consistent" sounds like a knock, it's really not. Justin delivers every time. Gwen decides to give the win to Justin Aaron, but she sees so much potential in Destiny Leigh, she uses her save. Both artists remain on Team Gwen.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Legend: Valarie Harding, Emma Brooke

Still to Battle: Omar Jose Cardona, David Andrew, Peyton Aldridge, Morgan Taylor, Parijita Bastola, SOLsong, Kara McKee, The Marilynds, Lana Love, Kim Cruse

Team Gwen: Rowan Grace, Cara Brindisi, Justin Aaron, Destiny Leigh (save)

Still to Battle: Ian Harrison, Alyssa Witrado, Sadie Bass, Julia Aslanli, Tanner Howe, Kayla Von Der Heide, Kique, Daysia

Team Camila: Morgan Myles, Steven McMorran (save), Orlando Mendez, Jaeden Luke (steal from Blake) Reina Ley

Still to Battle: Devix, Chello, Andrew Igbokidi, Sasha Hurtado, Sydney Kronmiller, Eric Who, Zach Newbould, Constance Howard

Team Blake: Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen (steal from Gwen), bodieStill to Battle: Kate Kalvach, Bryce Leatherwood, Kevin Hawkins, Brayden Lape, The Dryes, Madison Hughes, Eva Ullman, Hillary Torchiana, Ansley Burns, Benny Weag

