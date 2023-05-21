The Voice Is Poised to Deliver One Heckuva Season-Finale Upset

Since Season 23 of The Voice began — literally, since the premiere — we’ve all kinda thought that NOIVAS was going to win, right?

The 30-year-old father of two is a powerhouse, a showman… in a league of his own. (See what I mean below.) Rookie coach Chance the Rapper went so far as to use his Block to keep the four-chair turn from being recruited by the show’s GOAT Blake Shelton during the Blinds. Then, as if to give the retiring coach one final win as a lovely parting gift, Chance let Blake steal the obvious frontrunner during the Battles.

But a funny thing has happened as the competition has gone on. Team Blake’s Grace West — the last contestant for whom “the cowboy” would ever press his button — has slowly but steadily proven and re-proven herself to be a real contender. Her vocals don’t go off like fireworks the way that NOIVAS’ do, but they are gorgeous and emotional, and she connects with her covers in a way that makes it seem less like she’s singing a song than feeling it. (Below is exhibit A.)

What’s more, now that Team Kelly Clarkson’s Holly Brand has been eliminated, 19-year-old Grace is the season’s last remaining country artist. Combine that with being on Team Blake, and come on… she doesn’t just stand a chance of stealing the title, she stands a pretty damn good chance. (As of this writing, in TVLine’s poll following our recap of the Semi-Finals, 19.87 percent of you thought that Grace gave the best performance; 9.94, NOIVAS.)

What do you think? Is Grace going to pull off an upset? Or do you think there’s a dark-horse contender who deserves more consideration? Vote in the polls below, then comment away.

