“The Voice”'s Madison Curbelo Gets a 4-Chair Turn in Second-Ever Blind Audition — See Who She Picked as Her Coach

Curbelo first auditioned when she was 18 years old on season 20

Madison Curbelo made one hell of a comeback.

On Monday night's episode of The Voice, Curbelo impressed the coaches with her cover of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," which she performed in English and Spanish.

Curbelo, who auditioned for the show in season 20, got all of the coaches to turn their chairs.

"I was 18 and I was really scared. Even though I didn't turn a chair they had beautiful things to say and they're beautiful people," Curbelo, 21, said in an interview before her audition. "Blake [Shelton] said for me to just go around and gig at a bunch of places and then come back. I really took Blake's advice to heart."

"It feels different this time around — it feels like it may be meant to be," she added.

Casey Durkin/NBC Madison Curbelo

After her performance, Reba McEntire asked Curbelo what changed since her first audition.

"Confidence is the biggest thing that's changed," Curbelo said. "I've been writing so much music, so I kind of discovered the sound that I love. Finding Madison was a big thing."

The coaches then offered up their spiels to get Curbelo to join their teams.

"I feel like you're just ready now," John Legend said. "When I turned around, I saw the smile on your face... but I heard your smile before I turned around."

"You radiate light and joy," Shay Mooney explained. "Your voice was just flawless, you could hear the smile in your voice... We're the lucky ones that you're here."

"You are an awesome talent. It's so exciting and fun — you have a really cool energy," Chance the Rapper added. "It makes me smile just listening to you sing. I think whoever you go with, just think about ways in which we can help you in terms of arrangements."

Trae Patton/NBC John Legend, Shay Mooney, Dan Smyers, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire

After careful consideration, Curbelo decided to go with team Dan + Shay and the country duo raised their arms up in excitement.

"Four-chair win are you kidding me?" Mooney, 32, shouted as Dan Smyers yelled, "Lets go!"

"That was the greatest accomplishment ever," Smyers, 36, added. "She really was just a ray of sunshine — genuine and authentic. She was exactly what we were waiting for and I thought that she was going to choose John [Legend]."

During a post-performance interview, Curbelo said she chose Dan + Shay because "they're songwriters and they just seemed so excited."



Blind auditions will continue during Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

