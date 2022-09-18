‘The Voice': A Look Back at Some of the Biggest Success Stories (Photos)

For more than 20 seasons, NBC’s “The Voice” has delivered its wide-ranging audience a variety of up-and-coming singers across genres like folk, country, rock, pop and more. While the long-running music competition series has yet to catapult any one hopeful to superstardom à la Kelly Clarkson, a former coach on the show, who landed a record deal with RCA following her winning turn on the inaugural season of “American Idol,” it has churned out a steady stream of artists that have gone on to be nominated for Grammys, chart on the Billboard 100 and collaborate with some of the biggest artists worldwide.

In honor of the show’s upcoming Season 22 — which will debut Sept. 19 on NBC, and feature coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and newcomer Camila Cabello — TheWrap highlights some of the most popular competitors on the series. Cue the chair choice sound effect!