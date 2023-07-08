The Voice Kids' Pixie Lott reveals sweet connection to entry

Rachel Joseph - ITV

The Voice Kids judge Pixie Lott has revealed a sweet connection to a contestant on the show, revealing a choice of song held a special place in her heart.

In tonight’s (July 8) episode, 10-year-old Abigail wowed the judges with a stunning rendition of Bryan Adams’ ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’, with Lott revealing she had a personal connection to the song.

“That song was actually my first dance at my wedding,” she revealed. “So thank you so much for singing that. You performed it so beautifully. That song gives me all the feels – it makes me cry.”

Lott subsequently revealed that fellow judge Danny Jones also performed a Bryan Adams song at her wedding, with the McFly frontman performing ‘Summer of ‘69’ at the ceremony.

Lott and Jones, along with the help of fellow judges Ronan Keating and Will.i.am, then performed the classic song to the live audience, with the Black Eyed Peas rapper updating some sections to the modern day.

Lott, who is married to Oliver Cheshire, revealed last month that the couple were expecting their first child, with the singer sharing a photo of the pair as they held onto their ultrasound pictures and showcased her baby bump.

10-year-old Abigail singing Everything I Do by Bryan Adams for her grandparents is all kinds of beautiful ❤️ #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/XmA0TAiTBf — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 8, 2023

“We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own,” wrote Pixie in the caption, with several famous faces such as Jones and TOWIE’s Joey Essex congratulating her on the announcement.

“I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it's all working out,” she said of the news. “My sister had her first baby in December, and funnily enough my brother is also going to be a dad this November, so the timing is amazing.”

The Voice Kids airs on Saturdays at 7.30pm on ITV1.

