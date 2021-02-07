The Voice Kids 2021 announces new coach replacing Paloma Faith

Photo credit: Wall To Wall/Guy Levy - BBC

The Voice Kids 2021 has announced that Spice Girl Melanie C will replace Paloma Faith as a coach on the show.

The swap comes following Faith's recent announcement that, due to the imminent arrival of her second child, she will will not be returning to the ITV series this year.

In her place, Melanie C will now join fellow coaches Danny Jones, will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott, while Emma Willis will return as host of the series.

On joining the show, Melanie C said: "I've always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year. I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!"

Danny Jones said: ''It's great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I'm chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang. Every year when I think the talent can't be topped I find myself blown away by the new up-and-coming kids. I'm looking forward to discovering some brand-new little superstars, it's also a mission of mine to catch up with Pixie's winning streak.”

Pixie Lott added: "It's great to be heading back into the studio for a new series of The Voice Kids. I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!"

“I'm looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices," said will.i.am. "A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?"

The Voice Kids will return to ITV this Christmas.

