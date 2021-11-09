'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson throws her heels at Top 20 singer as 'ultimate sign of respect'

Welcome to the live playoffs.

The top 20 contestants laid it all on the line on "The Voice" Monday, marking the first live show of the season for not only the singers but new coach Ariana Grande. Although Grande is charting into unknown territory, she's feeling like a dangerous woman.

"This might be my first live playoff team, but I feel very strongly about this," Grande said. "Don't underestimate us. We are here to win. My team is so good." (In comparison, Monday marked "Blake Shelton's 232nd live show," host Carson Daly teased.)

To mark the occasion, Grande arrived in style as she paid homage to "13 Going on 30" by recreating Jennifer Garner's iconic look from the film's "Thriller" dance scene in a multi-colored Versace dress and quirky up-do.

Grande's outfit has dual meaning, whether intentional or not: Only 13 singers will go on to the next round of the NBC singing competition.

Speaking of fashion looks, Kelly Clarkson lost several articles of clothing following Team Shelton's Paris Winningham's soulful rendition of "I Wish It Would Rain" by The Temptations. (More on that later.)

Here's what happened in the first live show of the season:

Team Clarkson

Clarkson said "Team Kelly is the best it’s ever been" entering the live shows. Her team includes "so many four-chair turns and gifted singers." The three-time winner added that the other coaches "better be scared" of her team.

Sibling trio Girl Named Tom kicked off the performances with a rendition of Radiohead's "Creep." Clarkson referred to the group, made up of siblings Bekah, 21, Joshua, 24, and Caleb, 26, as her "unicorn."

John Legend said the siblings have a "tightness and musicality" to their voices that have never before been seen on "The Voice."

"That family harmony, you can’t beat it," Clarkson agreed, adding that she looked like a "goober fan" wildly applauding them.

Gymani performed an emotional rendition of A Great Big World's "Say Something," earning a standing ovation from all coaches. Clarkson held back tears: "I’m trying my best not to cry. That was really, really good… so beautifully broken."

Although Clarkson is Shelton's nemesis, the cowboy said he has "no doubt" Gymani will move on. He said "something incredible" happens every time she takes the stage.

Team Clarkson is rounded out by Katie Rae (who sang Etta James' "Stormy Weather"), Jeremy Rosado (Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man") and 14-year-old Hailey Mia ("traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo).

"You just turned 14," Clarkson said to the teen. "No one sounds like you."

Team Legend

🎵 Welcome to team Legend. 🎵 The V-EGOT winner, who won his first season as a coach in 2019, said his "diverse" and "powerful" team is "going to be a threat."

Shadale took creative liberties on Rihanna's "Love on the Brain." Legend said it took "confidence" to pull off her level of "skill and precision." Shelton said she was the first singer so far to "come here to win this damn thing."

Team Legend is also composed of Joshua Vacanti (Lady Gaga's "You and I"), Samuel Harness (Jazmine Sullivan's "Need U Bad") and David Vogel ("Slow Burn" by Kacey Musgraves), but his "superstar" Jershika Maple was the clear standout on Team Legend, bringing all the coaches to their feet.

"You are phenomenal. You are so powerful," Legend said after Maple brought the house down with a rendition of Madcon's "Beggin'." Legend stole Maple from Clarkson, which she went on record as "the worst decision I ever made."

"I’m so happy for me," Legend gloated. "One of the best decisions Kelly Clarkson has ever made was to let me steal Jershika."

Team Grande

Can Grande become the third new coach in the show's history to win their first season? (Clarkson won on her first attempt as coach in 2018 with Brynn Cartelli and Legend won in 2019 with Maelyn Jarmon.) Although it's her first live show, Grande warned: "Don't underestimate us."

Raquel Trinidad showed a new side of herself on a rendition of "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones. Grande said she was "blown away" by Trinidad's performance.

"What you did with that song is my favorite thing about this show," Clarkson said. "True artistry. You took this song and made it yours."

Team Grande is made up of Jim & Sasha Allen (The Beatles' "Hey Jude"), Holly Forbes (Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn"), Ryleigh Plank (Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight") and Bella DeNapoli, who took on "The Sweet Escape" by Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani.

"I'm dying for Gwen to hear this," Shelton said of her rendition. "She and Akon are probably going to have to add you to the copyright. It was so good."

Team Shelton

Can the reigning 8-time champion repeat? Shelton seems to think so: "My team is unstoppable. Literally unstoppable. Try to stop them. You can’t."

Peedy Chavis channeled Elvis Presley and gave everyone a blast from the past on Tina Turner's "Proud Mary." Legend said he puts his "heart and soul into everything." Shelton said he's already won his own mother over: "My mom texted me before you sang and said, 'I'm voting for Peedy.' "

Team Shelton is rounded out by Libianca (Doja Cat's "Woman"), Lana Scott (Carly Pearce's "Next Girl"), Wendy Moten (Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You") and Paris Winningham, who brought the house down with a rendition of The Temptations' "I Wish It Would Rain."

Winningham received a standing ovation and Clarkson even threw her high heel shoes on stage at him. Daly explained, "We learned from our friend Jennifer Hudson when she was a coach on ‘The Voice,' this is the ultimate sign of respect."

Shelton stole Winningham from Legend and he took a moment to "thank God for the temporary moment of deafness and insanity that he put on John Legend to let this guy go and be on my team."

What's next?

The singers' fates are now up to America. The results of overnight viewer voting will be revealed during Tuesday's live show (8 EDT/PDT).

The field of 20 will be narrowed to 13. "The Voice" continues Tuesday at 8 EST/PST on NBC.

