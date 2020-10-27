'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson is speechless after contestant ‘sang the crap out of' her own song

It's very hard to leave Kelly Clarkson speechless.

"The Voice" coach has become notorious on the singing competition for her gift of gab – she even landed her own NBC talk show last year – but the usually chatty Clarkson didn't have much to say following Kelsie Watts' rendition of her own song.

Watts slowed down Clarkson's "I Dare You" for a more intimate feel during Monday's Blind Auditions. "I’d rather take a risk and give it all I got than be safe and no one turns around," the Nashville native said ahead of her audition.

Typically, singing a coach's song doesn't go over too well. (For example, artist Lauren Hall got sent home during Season 17 after singing Clarkson's "Breakaway" in front of her.)

"I feel like you hardly ever push (your button) when someone sings your song," coach Gwen Stefani noted Monday. Clarkson agreed, "I don’t. I’m very hard on them."

But Watts appeared to be proved an exception.

"You cannot come out here and sing my song like that and not have me turn around," said Clarkson, who pushed her button following a stellar high note. Stefani also turned.

A shocked Clarkson said: "Oh my gosh, you just one-upped me on my own song."

Watts picked Clarkson as her coach, adding, "I’m so glad you liked it."

Clarkson's long-winded pitches, however, weren't gone for long.

Desz wowed all the coaches with a powerful rendition of Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart." Clarkson and Legend quickly turned, followed by Stefani and Shelton.

"You just sang 'Unbreak My Heart' on 'The Voice and nailed it," Clarkson said. "I don’t know what’s happening."

The "American Idol" alum put Blake Shelton to sleep while trying to win over the Houston singer. "I think I’ve had a birthday since she started talking," the longtime coach quipped. John Legend agreed, telling Clarkson, "Your pitch goes in a lot of different places. It’s just hard to follow sometimes."

In the end, all four of the coaches made a case to be Desz's choice as coach. Clarkson appealed to their similar roots ("So many cool things come out of Texas"); Legend used flattery ("That is not an easy song to sing"); Stefani pointed out her love of developing artists ("My favorite thing I’ve ever done is be on this show and coach"); and Shelton turned to self-deprecating humor ("Even the dumbest person on the planet couldn’t help himself from hitting his button").

Who did the four-chair-turn select? Well have to wait until Tuesday's episode to find out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson speechless after contestant nails her song