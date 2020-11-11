'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson channels 'pirate' in eyepatch; Gwen Stefani steals treasured singer

All hands on deck! "The Voice" is sailing into the Battle Rounds and "Capt. Kelly" Clarkson has an interesting new look.

The "American Idol" alum debuted a black eye patch during this phase of the NBC singing competition after a slight health scare.

"I have this weird eye infection. I have to cover it," Clarkson said Tuesday. "So I’m going to look like a pirate today." She joked earlier that she would be a "great supervillain" if all else fails.

In September, Clarkson explained that her eye got "infected" and "puffy" after she had an allergic reaction to dust during a photo shoot for the competition.

"We did this long shoot for 'The Voice' and I was up in this window. These buildings out here on the Universal lot are all dusty and I’m highly allergic to dust," she told California Live at the time. "Well, something had gotten in my eye … and maybe cut it, did something."

But, don't worry. Viewers were able to see behind her hazel eyes again when Clarkson ditched the eye patch later in the episode. Although Clarkson dubbed herself a "pirate," it was fellow coach Gwen Stefani who stole her treasured singer.

Four-chair-turn Desz, 30, and Joseph Soul, 34, entered the ring for the first head-to-head of the night. Clarkson selected Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes' "If You Don't Know Me by Now" for the pair, a song that allowed each singer to tap into their own distinct style of soul.

The pair did not disappoint. Following the duet, Blake Shelton declared, "I feel like I know both of you now." Clarkson laughed off his "dad joke," but agreed.

"I'm so stupid, because I put y'all together," Clarkson said.

She ultimately picked Desz as the winner after Soul's nerves got in the way and caused minor "pitch problems." Stefani, however, was captured by his "beautiful" voice.

She used her only steal of the Battle Rounds to snatch him up for her team.

"I was not planning this at all, but your voice is so beautiful and I feel like I can help you with those nerves," Stefani said. "I can’t let that voice walk away from this stage, so welcome to Team Gwen."

"The Voice" continues Tuesday at 8 EST/PST on NBC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson channels 'pirate' in eyepatch