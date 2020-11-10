'The Voice': John Legend, Blake Shelton battle it out for this (double) steal-worthy duet

The gloves are off and "The Voice" contestants are coming out swinging during the Battle Rounds.

Here's how it works: Each coach pairs up two singers on their team to duet a song of the coach's choice. The singers then battle it out and only one is dubbed a winner. Each coach has a save and a steal. (We will get to that later.)

Things have been shaken up this season. Instead of one boxing ring-inspired stage, there are two separate stages so contestants can adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the new normal of the COVID-19 era.

"The show looks a little different, but the music and the talent’s still there," said Blake Shelton.

The battle between Team Gwen Stefani's Lauren Frihauf, 16, and Payge Turner, 27, came with a knockout punch. Stefani assigned the pair "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, who served as the musical advisor for Team Stefani.

"I have this disaster that I have to choose one. I’m screwed again," Stefani said. Even Kelly Clarkson wouldn't want to be in her shoes: "I do not envy you."

Stefani went with Turner. Frihauf's time on the show, however, was not over, because John Legend used his steal! (Each coach has one opportunity to steal a contestant during the Battle Round.)





"I remember turning for you (in the Blind Auditions) and I feel like you deserve a chance to keep going," Legend said. But, not so fast.

Leave it to Shelton to grab Legend’s thunder. He hit his steal button, cutting Legend off and finishing his sentence: "… on a team that can win."

Legend rebuked, "Stay out of my way, Blake Shelton." He added: "I just recall in the Blind Auditions, Blake heard you and decided not to turn around."

Ouch. Frihauf ultimately went with Legend, but Shelton is looking on the bright side.

"I mean it sucks for me to lose to John," Shelton said. "But at least it wasn’t me losing to Kelly. That really sucks."

Welcome to Team Legend @LibraLauren! You made the right decision ;) #VoiceBattles #TeamLegend — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 10, 2020

That was not the only steal of the night.

Bailey Rae, 18, and Sid Kingsley, 37, entered the ring for the last head-to-head of the night. And let’s just say, it was one to remember. Legend selected Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" for the pair, a perfect blend of country and soul to allow each singer to showcase their distinctive style.

The duet received a standing ovation from the coaches.

"Both of you gave a fantastic performance," Legend said before naming Rae the winner. "That was an impossible decision for me."

But Clarkson had the final say, stealing Kingsley.

"I was shocked (Legend) didn’t pick him," Clarkson said. "We are going to rub it in John’s face."

"The Voice" continues Tuesday at 8 EST/PST on NBC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': John Legend, Blake Shelton battle for (double) steal