Voice of Industry Survey – Travel showcases the unprecedented impact of Coronavirus on travel and tourism businesses, with high levels of pessimism. Focus areas for recovery include big data, analytics and AI to drive operational efficiencies and consumer interactions.

Sustainability is a critical driver of recovery, as travel businesses transition to a sustainable tourism model, yet there is still much work to be done before the travel industry acts with purpose.



Voice of the Industry: Travel After Coronavirus global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.



