'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat ‘burnt out’ Blake Shelton

All's fair in love and war.

After weeks of teaming up on "The Voice," it was every coach for themselves during the final night of Blind Auditions Monday. And with teams quickly filling up, the coaches weren't fighting fair, especially Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Four-chair-turn Worth the Wait, this season's only trio, pitted "America's favorite couple" against each other following their rendition of Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved."

Stefani threw her now-fiancé under the bus and used a country music icon to do it.

"When it comes to Blake Shelton, obviously being a country king … it’s true that he has been on this show for 19 seasons, but he is so burnt out," Stefani said. "I’m the fresh one in the country lane. I have a lot of support from the country community."

But don't just take her word for it. "Actually, play the video that I have on some of the support that I have," Stefani said.

Cue Trace Adkins. The country music superstar endorsed Stefani while denouncing Shelton. He said, "Blake, as evidenced by his girlfriend, has used his (luck) up completely."

"Trace, a legend, wants you to choose me," Stefani quipped. Shelton added, "What an idiot. … I’m kicking Trace off my tour."

Despite Stefani's best efforts at phoning a friend, the former No Doubt rocker still lost the country mother-and-daughters trio to her boyfriend. "They completed Team Blake," he declared.

John Legend may have not landed Worth the Wait, but his patience paid off because the last singer of the Blind Auditions was indeed worth the wait.

After the other coaches filled up their teams of 10 following a "very tough (losing) streak" for Legend, the soulful singer was rewarded with the "perfect person to fill out Team Legend."

His last spot went to James Pyle, who stunned everyone with his rendition of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."

Stefani called Pyle "one of the best singers we’ve heard." Kelly Clarkson added that he "would have had a four-chair-turn" if the other coaches hadn't already filled their rosters.

"They are all jealous of me because I am the only one left with a slot on my team," Legend gloated. "Thank you 'Voice' gods."

"The Voice" will return to NBC on Nov. 9 at 8 EST/PST for the Battle Rounds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat Blake Shelton