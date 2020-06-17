VOICE Global Redefines Technology Conference Mold with 24-hour Livestream

Record-breaking virtual event convenes over 10,000 attendees from around the world, more than 160 leading industry experts participating in 6 different tracks

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / VOICE Global, the voice technology industry's first-ever 24-hour livestream conference, begins today at 4:00 AM EST with a welcome from Modev CEO, Pete Erickson and followed by product announcements by Google Assistant and Reuters. There is no cost to attend VOICE Global, providing people worldwide with unfettered access to the brightest minds in voice technology. REGISTER HERE

"This event will forever elevate expectations for virtual conferences, connecting the global voice technology community for 24 straight hours," said Modev CEO, Pete Erickson. "We wanted to deliver an experience to our community that is ambitious and unprecedented. VOICE global brings together high-quality production for 24-hours straight with a powerful lineup of speakers and educational content from the visionaries behind the latest trends in voice technology and increased user adoption during these particularly challenging times."

Attendees will be privy to live keynote presentations from senior executives at Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Reuters, as well as online workshops and insightful panels on conversational AI. The conference agenda boasts a diverse array of compelling subject matter detailing the latest advancements in voice technology, vertical use-cases and applications, entertainment, conversational design, healthcare, business intelligence and analytics, education, philanthropy, gaming, accessibility, transportation, and user experience.

Speakers for VOICE Global include industry thought leaders such as Reuters Director of Product and Core News Services, Nick Cohen, who will outline what a new era of audio and voice technology means for the news and information industry, and how Reuters is evolving to meet the needs of this fast-changing space.

Joining Cohen as speakers are Head of Conversation Design, Search and Assistant, Google, Daniel Padgett; Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, Amazon, Dave Isbitski; Head of Distribution at BBC, Ben Rosenberg; Founder and Managing Partner at Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton; Global Head of Innovation and Design, VISA, Mark Jamison; Vice President of AI, Comcast, Jeanine Heck; Head of Conversational Research and Strategy, Versa; CEO of Women in Voice, Joan Palmiter Bajorek; and Author, Speaker, Radio and Media Personality at Moven, Brett King.

"We are thrilled to serve as both a bridge connecting the global community and a single, all-inclusive forum that inspires innovation and fosters worldwide collaboration."

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities, such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 50 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

To learn more about Modev, VOICE and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, please go to modev.com.

