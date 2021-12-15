'The Voice': Girl Named Tom wins star-studded finale; Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood perform

Girl Named Tom has entered "The Voice" history books.

The Ohio trio, composed of siblings Bekah, 21, Joshua, 24, and Caleb, 26, was crowned the Season 21 champ during Tuesday's finale, becoming the first-ever group to win the singing competition.

"Kelly, you have really believed in us since day one and that has helped us believe in ourselves," said Bekah, moments before the "Voice" winner was announced and confetti poured onto the stage. A triumphant Clarkson pumped her arms in the air and yelled with excitement as she rushed to join her newly declared champions.

Girl Named Tom was the first act to audition and the first four-chair-turn of the season. They outlasted everyone, handing Clarkson her fourth win as a "Voice" coach.

"It has been the most amazing thing to work with you this season," Clarkson said. "I’m so glad you picked me to be your coach… Let’s keep it going. I’m team 'GNT-K' forever."

Girl Named Tom kicked off the Blind Auditions with a rendition of Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s "Helplessly Hoping.” Clarkson turned her red chair around first, followed by John Legend, Blake Shelton and then Ariana Grande.

Although the group went on the show thinking they would join Team Shelton, the siblings said Clarkson won them over when she “turned around way before everyone else.”

When the votes were tallied, Wendy Moten (Team Shelton) finished in second place; Paris Winningham (Team Shelton) came in third; Hailey Mia (Team Clarkson) in fourth; Jershika Maple (Team Legend) in fifth.

The two-hour season finale felt like a concert, with more than a dozen guest performances and post-competition duets with the Top 5 and their coaches.

Legend and Maple went back to their church roots for a beautiful rendition of "O Holy Night." Legend sang from behind the piano, while Maple stood in front of a congregation of choir and orchestra members. "I don't think I have to go to church on Christmas Eve. I think I'm covered," host Carson Daly joked after the performance.

Mia held her own with Clarkson, who she described as an "amazing, cool aunt," during a powerful duet of Zedd & Jasmine Thompson’s "Funny." Clarkson returned to the stage with Girl Named Tom for a psychedelic performance of "Leave Before You Love Me" by the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello. Clarkson named the newly-formed quartet, "GNT-K" (Girl Named Tom and Kelly).

Shelton also worked double duty Tuesday with two finalists. The cowboy stepped outside his comfort zone on The O'Jays' "Love Train" with Winningham. Shelton then partnered with Moten on "Just a Fool," his 2012 song with Christina Aguilera.

Although Grande and her team were eliminated from the competition last week, she still hit the stage with Kid Cudi on "Just Look Up" from their new Netflix film "Don't Look Up."

Daly took a moment to applaud Grande following her first season. "You have been an incredible addition to 'The Voice' family," he said. "As great as a talent you are, it’s only surpassed by how good you are as a person."

The star-studded finale didn't end there.

Jennifer Lopez showed her softer side during her heavenly rendition of "On My Way" from her upcoming film, "Marry Me." She shared an embrace with guitarist Lukas Nelson after their performance.

Coldplay’s space-themed performance of "My Universe" was out of this world, featuring life-sized, dancing hologram projections of South Korean boy band BTS.

Clarkson wasn't the only "American Idol" in the building Tuesday night: Carrie Underwood joined Legend for a performance of their Christmas single "Hallelujah," which won the CMT Music Award for Video of the Year. ("I literally just won a CMT award, my very first award, with Carrie Underwood," Legend bragged earlier this season to get some country street cred.)

Speaking of Christmas, the Top 13 joined Tori Kelly and Keke Palmer for a festive performance of Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." They were introduced by "Sing 2" co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll, who said they are "dead ringers for Carson Daly and Blake Shelton."

Walker Hayes brought the honky-tonk vibes on his viral country hit "Fancy Like."

And Ed Sheeran, who served as the mega mentor this season, returned to "The Voice" stage to perform "Shivers." Alicia Keys, who won season 12 of "The Voice" as a coach, also returned for a performance of "Old Memories."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' finale: Kelly Clarkson's Girl Named Tom crowned winner