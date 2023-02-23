Voice of football for generations: Tributes to late BBC commentator John Motson

PA Reporters
·4 min read

Football commentator John Motson, who became synonymous with English football during his distinguished 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77.

Motson, known as “Motty” retired in 2018 after covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England matches.

Hugely popular with generations of football fans and famous for his sheepskin coat, Motson began working for Match of the Day in 1971 and commentated on more than 2,500 games.

Motson, who became an OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2001, was the son of a Methodist minister, born in Salford, Lancashire.

After starting out as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and then at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, he joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

John Motson commentated on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring in 2018
John Motson commentated on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match Of The Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His enthusiasm and deep knowledge of the game, its players and managers, earned him a place in the hearts of fans for five decades.

Current Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker described his predecessor as “a quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations”.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler said Motson was the standard-bearer for those that followed.

“John was the standard-setter for us all,” Tyler said. “We basically all looked up to him – his diligence, his dedication, his knowledge. He was a very serious broadcaster but he was a real fun guy to be around.”

Fellow commentator Clive Tyldesley wrote on Twitter: “As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else.”

Motson’s long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the “Crazy Gang” beat the “Culture Club”.

Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season and after his final game – Crystal Palace v West Brom – he was invited on to the pitch.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson made a special presentation and Motson was warmly applauded by fans.

Motson, educated at Culford School near Bury St Edmunds, began a career in journalism as a reporter in Barnet in 1963 and in 1967 he worked for the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

Motson's big breakthrough with the BBC followed his commentary of Ronnie Radford's stunning winner for Hereford against Newcastle in the 1972 FA Cup
Motson’s big breakthrough with the BBC followed his commentary of Ronnie Radford’s stunning goal for Hereford against Newcastle in the 1972 FA Cup (PA)

His broadcasting career began the following year as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 2 and his big breakthrough came in 1972 when his commentary of Hereford’s famous upset of Newcastle in an FA Cup replay earned him a regular slot on Match of the Day.

Motson later said that he owed his commentating career to Radford’s goal.

He called his first FA Cup final in 1977 when he replaced David Coleman for Manchester United’s win against Liverpool and from 1979 to 2008 he commentated on every FA Cup final for the BBC.

He was also the BBC’s voice for other major football finals, including the European Championship and the World Cup.

In September 2017, Motson announced he would retire from the BBC at the end of the season and in 2018 the corporation celebrated his career with three special programmes, Motty Mastermind, Motty – The Man Behind The Sheepskin and Countdown To The Full Motty.

John Motson being presented with an award by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the final whistle of his final commentary
John Motson being presented with an award by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson after the final whistle of his Premier League final commentary (PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie also described Motson as “the voice of a footballing generation”, steering fans “through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day”.

Davie added: “Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments.

“He will rightly be remembered as a legendary figure in British sports broadcasting, respected by those in the game, loved by fans and an inspiration to those who followed him in the commentary box.”

Latest Stories

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Manchester City's weaknesses exposed in frustrating draw with RB Leipzig

    By James Ducker, in Leipzig

  • Canada Soccer to investigate having women play at home before World Cup

    Canada is looking to squeeze in a home game before this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But it may take some ingenuity to make it happen. The sixth-ranked Canadian women, who wrap up play in the SheBelieves Cup against No. 11 Japan in Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, have just two FIFA windows before opening World Cup play July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne. On Tuesday, Canada Soccer announced an April 11 friendly against France in LeMans. Coach Bev Priestman says the Canad

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Comedy of Anfield goalkeeping errors provide nod to the past

    Alisson and Thibaut Courtois both made grave errors that recalled a previous goalkeeper from Liverpool vs Real Madrid

  • Liverpool's defence is a laughing stock – here is the proof

    In moments of heightened emotion after a European night at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp has often reached beyond the usual football phrasebook.

  • Suzann Pettersen reacts to Tiger Woods tampon prank

    Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

    The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

  • Bjorn Borg: Tennis great leaves India event after minister runs late

    The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.

  • Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

    The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei

  • The ace up Sir Jim Ratcliffe's sleeve in Manchester United takeover battle with Qatar

    Interesting times lie ahead for Manchester United fans, though anyone of a red persuasion who has been alarmed by 18 years of abject ownership should be careful what they wish for. Not least because as the Qataris and Ineos table their initial bids, it appears their club is about to be transformed from the Glazers' personal cash machine into a worldwide launderette for either sportswashing or greenwashing. Some choice.

  • Eagles WR A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts' extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off'

    During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.

  • LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!

    LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • How new MLB rules could affect the Blue Jays

    MLB is introducing three fairly major rule changes this season. Here's how each one could impact the Blue Jays, for better or worse.