The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned

Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.

Let's talk about those five duets, shall we? First up, Shelton joins Bryce Leatherwood on stage. These two country boys love good, classic country and apparently, the movie Tombstone. They do not say "I'm your huckleberry" but they do take on one of Blake's hits, "Hillbilly Bone," and kick off the night with a little party on stage. John Legend and Omar Jose Cardona couldn't be bigger fans of one another, which makes their fabulous (and quite stylish) duet on Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" all the more fun to watch. Blake's back this time with Brayden Lape, and it's honestly very sweet to see their brotherly relationship before they perform Alan Jackson's "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow." The Girl Crushers — Morgan Myles and Camila Cabello's new team name — are maybe new best friends and I would maybe watch a reality show about Camila staying with Morgan's parents in Nashville if that were to be a thing that happens. They sing Camila's hit "Never Be the Same." Blake Shelton takes the stage for the third time — and the last coach/artist duet of the evening — to sing with his final b, bodie. I guess with the sheer amount of performances Blake has tonight, it's better to stick to songs you already know and he and bodie do another Blake hit, "God's Country."

Story continues

There's lots of performances by non-Voice artists, too. OneRepublic sings their big Top Gun: Maverick hit "I Ain't Worried" and I regret to inform you that Miles Teller is not there to do any body rolls. Not one body roll! Adam Lambert also takes the stage — he performs a cover of Duran Duran's "Ordinary World" from his new album, which he dedicates to the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting and to the LGBTQ+ community.

Maluma, who's been a coach on versions of The Voice and The Voice Kids in both Mexico and Colombia, performs a medley of two of his hits, "Junio" and "Tukoh Taka." Speaking of artists performing with ties to the show, last season's winners, Girl Named Tom, show up to sing their new single "One More Christmas," dedicated to their late father and they get through it without sobbing which is a feat! Country singer-songwriter BRELAND also joins the big Voice finale performance parade — he sings his single "For What It's Worth." Next up, if you can believe it, Blake Shelton joins Kane Brown to perform their song "Different Man," — Blake is working hard tonight! Then, closing out the performances of the night, Kelly Clarkson makes her Voice return to sing "Santa, Can't You Hear Me?" and get us all in the festive mood.

Of course that mood is quickly trampled on because, hello, we have serious business to get to. It's time for results.

In fifth place it's … Brayden Lape!

In fourth place…Omar Jose Cardona! That leaves Bryce Leatherwood, bodie, and Morgan Myles to vie for the top spot and the winner of season 22 is…Bryce Leatherwood. The country stalwart, who almost got knocked out at the beginning of the live rounds, came from behind to pull it off and to give Blake Shelton his ninth Voice victory.

THE VOICE -- “Live Finale, Part 2” Episode 2220B -- Pictured: Bryce Leatherwood -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: