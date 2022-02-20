'Voice' Fans, You're Going to Want to Take a Seat for This Season 22 News

Chaise Sanders
·3 min read
'Voice' Fans, You're Going to Want to Take a Seat for This Season 22 News


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

The hit singing competition series The Voice just wrapped up Season 21 and crowned a new champion ... well, make that champions. The sibling trio, Girl Named Tom, stole America's hearts and helped country star Kelly Clarkson add yet another win to her resume as one of the celebrity coaches.

After the star-studded finale, fans were ready to prepare for Season 22, but unfortunately, all of us are left without a clue. The NBC competition series won't be on the search for the next champion anytime soon considering it has not been renewed in 2022. Here's everything we know about the future of The Voice so far:

When is The Voice returning for Season 22?

Short answer — we have no clue! The Voice has yet to be renewed for a new season on NBC. Considering we're already approaching the spring, there's a good chance we'll be watching reruns until a new season this fall (think August/September-ish).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

If you're confused, you're not alone. Ever since its first episode, The Voice has had two seasons every year — one in the spring and one in the fall. However, according to Deadline, NBC recently announced that the singing competition show will cut back to one season per year starting in 2022.

It may sound scarier than what it really is, but fans can rest assured that the decision to reduce cycles per year has been made across multiple different shows, including Dancing With the Stars and American Idol.

Who will be the coaches for Season 22 of The Voice?

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images
Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

The Voice is known for their star-studded panel of coaches. No matter their genre, there's a good chance you've probably heard of them. Some of the show's previous coaches include Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, and Nick Jonas. Season 21 sure didn't disappoint. Along with longtime coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, last season welcomed newcomer Ariana Grande to the lineup.

Now fans are wondering if the same four superstars will be sitting in those red swivel chairs come Season 22. The simple answer is that no one knows for sure which coaches will be on the next season of The Voice as there hasn't been a formal announcement from NBC.

However, there are rumors flying that the coaches panel may not look the same for the show's upcoming season. Fans are worried about Blake Shelton leaving the show after celebrating his 500th episode milestone. To make matters more uncertain, John Legend is getting ready to start his Las Vegas Residency that'll span from April to October of 2022. Will his residency conflict with filming of The Voice? Only time will tell.

How to watch and stream The Voice:

If you plan to watch The Voice live when Season 22 airs, you can catch every new episode on NBC. Fans can also watch live via YouTube TV, Sling TV and fuboTV. If you happen to miss a new episode, you can catch up the next morning on NBC.com/The-Voice or the NBC app where you can stream full episodes.

The same goes for Hulu subscriptions. New episodes of The Voice are available the next day on the streaming service. (Psst, you can try Hulu with a 30 day free trial before subscribing for $5.99/month).

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watch These Netflix True-Crime Documentaries With Caution

    There's a reason the interest in true-crime documentaries on Netflix has spiked over the years. The chilling details behind these real-life cases have gripped people, communities, and viewers for years, due to the fact that horrible things happen, and they happen a lot more than we like to think. Netflix has a wide variety of crime documentaries on its platform, but the most fascinating ones involve the real stories behind the crimes that happen in our society, the bone-chilling perpetrators, and the lives that are ultimately left changed forever.

  • Finland beats Russians for its 1st Olympic hockey gold medal

    BEIJING (AP) — Sheets of paper rained down like super-sized confetti on the bench, which players leapt off at full speed to pile on top of goaltender Harri Sateri with such force that they knocked the net off its moorings. After finally accomplishing what so many Finland teams before were unable to do, there was plenty of strength to go around. Finland, known as Suomi in Finnish, is now synonymous with gold. The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men's hockey tournament

  • Queen has Covid: Monarch, 95, has tested positive for virus

    The nation’s longest-reigning head of state was in contact with the Prince of Wales, who confirmed he had coronavirus on February 10.

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Canada's Jones misses curling playoffs at Games, Gushue to play for bronze

    BEIJING — The members of the Canadian women's curling team huddled in the far corner of the Ice Cube on Thursday for a long half-hour wait to learn their Olympic fate. They had done their part by beating Denmark 10-4 but needed help from other teams to make the playoff cut. Occasional glances at the game action on the large video screen were like regular body blows. Sweden finally delivered the knockout punch by defeating South Korea. A 5-4 record left Jennifer Jones in a three-way tie but short

  • Marie-Philip Poulin has 'no intention' of joining ECHL team: agents

    Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s

  • MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancelled the first week of spring training games through March 4 on Friday in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout. The announcement came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes. Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating commit

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Lockout gets real: MLB's spring showcase goes silent

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The street next to the San Francisco Giants spring training facility was missing its usual bustle on an unseasonably cool Wednesday morning. Bartender Sean Ramirez was stacking plates and cleaning glasses before his lunch shift at Los Olivos Mexican Patio, contemplating Major League Baseball's lockout. “This is usually our time of year, man,” said Ramirez, a son of the restaurant’s owner who has worked behind the bar for 15 years. “This is the spot, the hangout for Giant

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe