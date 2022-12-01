'The Voice' Fans Won't Stop Double Takes of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look

Adrianna Freedman
·2 min read
'The Voice' Fans Won't Stop Double Takes of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look


  • Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi.

  • The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year.

  • But she had fans doing double takes with her striking new look just a few weeks earlier.

It's not hard for folks to see how much Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, with her multiple Christmas albums and her holiday special Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. So, it's no surprise that the former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year, but she had fans doing double takes with her striking new look just a few weeks earlier.

To celebrate Halloween, The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to the soundstage to perform a cover of Bobby Pickett's "Monster Mash." Taking it back to her early aughts rocker days, the American Idol alum embodied the spirit of the holiday by wearing a peach-colored maxi dress with an orange ruffled cape. Continuing to play up the grunge factor, she accessorized the outfit with a gold bracelet and necklace.

In order to tie the entire look together, Kelly accentuated it by having bold hair and makeup choices. She styled her long blonde hair in beach waves and matched it with a dramatic smoky eye and neutral lip.

'american idol' winner and daytime tv show host kelly clarkson
NBC - Getty Images

While Kelly's fashion hasn't been this daring since her days singing hits like "Since U Been Gone" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes," fans were thrilled seeing her in this look. What's more, when the daytime TV show host shared photos on social media, many didn't hesitate to share their excitement over her outfit.

"Iconic 👏👏," one follower exclaimed on Instagram. "My December 2.0, bring it! 🔥," another user wrote, referencing her 2007 album of the same name. "Loved the costume! That hair looks amazing! 😍," a different person added.

Though the "Underneath the Tree" singer took her holiday costume to another level and folks loved seeing her edgy side. But these days, she's all about embracing the Christmas season. In fact, her 2021 album When Christmas Comes Around ... was so successful, she scored a Grammy nod for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. This announcement was made alongside the news that she now has her own holiday radio station on Sirius XM called "Kelly Clarkson on Holly."

If there's anything to be sure about, it's that Kelly fully embraces the holidays ... and that includes every single one.

