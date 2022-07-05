'Voice' Fans Are Losing It After Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Blake Shelton

Selena Barrientos
·3 min read
  • Kelly Clarkson won’t be returning to The Voice for season 22 later this fall.

  • But that doesn’t mean she has plans to stop making fun of Blake Shelton.

  • Reacting to Kelly’s hilarious new quip toward Blake, The Voice fans instantly took to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram comments to laugh along with her.

In honor of The Kelly Clarkson Show concluding its latest season, the American Idol alum flipped through a yearbook and reminisced good times with the more than 1,000 celebrity guests who stopped by. “Season 3 is wrapping up and it’s definitely been one for the books, literally,” the daytime TV host said in an Instagram video. What’s more, The Kelly Clarkson Show yearbook also featured fun facts, including that there were 180 episodes filmed, 169 Kellyokes performed and nine Daytime Emmy Awards nominations earned.

As viewers may know, Kelly also won fun accolades on her show and the statistic reminded her of a particular country music superstar. “I competed in 28 games and I only won 15 of them,” she said. “This must be the feeling that Blake has on The Voice. ‘Cause you know, I was on for eight seasons and won four, so 50% of the time.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

Back in May, The Voice announced its coach lineup for the 2022 season, comprised of Blake, John Legend, returning coach Gwen Stefani and newcomer Camila Cabello. Noticeably absent from the NBC singing competition show’s roster was Kelly, who first joined the series in February 2018. Although the “Since U Been Gone” singer hasn’t publicly commented about her departure from The Voice, she previously hinted that her work schedule would change for her to spend more time with her children (8-year-old daughter River and 6-year-old son Remington).

Reacting to Kelly’s hilarious quip toward Blake, The Voice fans instantly took to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram comments to laugh along with her. Unsurprisingly, folks also expressed their thoughts about her no longer having a red chair but remained hopeful she would one day return.

“@blakeshelton Shots fired! 😜,” one person wrote. “Loved the 'Blake' comment! 😂😂😂 (I love Blake, actually, but that was funny!) I will miss you with Blake on The Voice! Hope you return next season! ❤️,” another added. “Kelly you are awesome!! I hope you come back to the VOICE SOON!!! Blake won't be able to survive without YOU!!! ❤️❤️,” a different fan said.

So, what is Kelly up to now without The Voice? A new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. According to an Instagram video, The Kelly Clarkson Show season 4 is premiering in August and it’s bound to be even better than the last. ICYMI, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Kelly just won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show host, respectively, at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

“We put together a show that can let people escape and be happy,” Kelly said in the full YouTube video. “It’s been nice to highlight all these amazing, rad humans across the world and that’s been really, really fun to do because I feel like we’ve all needed that. That’s my favorite part of this season and every season.”

Who knows, Blake might stop by to say hi come September when The Voice returns!

