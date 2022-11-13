'Voice' Fans Call Blake Shelton a “Weasel” After He Tries to Sabotage Gwen Stefani’s Team



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be married but that doesn't mean it gets any less cutthroat when it comes to the competition.

The two coaches on The Voice had fans cracking up when a TikTok of Blake trying to sneak a peek at Gwen's rehearsal session was shared by the hit NBC series. The clip shows Blake attempting to hide behind one of the red chairs as Gwen walked toward the stage. But it turns out, he didn't do that great of a job because she instantly spotted him.

"Blake, what are you doing here?" the No Doubt leading lady asked the country singer. "Uh, I just uh ... these chairs are amazing," he responded while pretending to examine one. "Well, this is like my rehearsal. Are you here to steal my coaching secrets?" Gwen replied right back.

Although Blake acted quite aloof at the accusation, it's clear he was up to no good. Unsurprisingly, The Voice fans were quick to call him out on it.

"You go Blake. You act normal and she won’t suspect a thing. LOL. Got to love [you]," one person wrote in the TikTok comments section. "He’s such a weasel. I love it," another added. "He got caught," a different fan said.

The snippet ends with Gwen walking off, yelling "See you at the house!" Folks found it adorable that the couple of seven years still keep the competition intense even though they've been together for so long.

"Love these two so much 🥰," a follower commented. "You two are so cute together 🥰, " someone else chimed in. "Hope he has a place to sleep tonight…backyard seems right 😂😂😂😂😂😂," a fan jokingly said.

And we're sure it's not just them feeling the competition heating up. Now, that the knockout rounds are over, the couple along with coaches John Legend and Camila Cabello have officially trimmed the talent pool down from 36 singers to 16, with each having four finalists left.

Story continues

With the season 22 finale around the corner, we're sure to see a few more tricks from the coaches as the show moves onto the live rounds.

You Might Also Like