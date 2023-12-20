'The Voice' crowns Huntley its Season 24 champion

Team Niall singer Huntley and Team Reba singer Ruby Leigh went head-to-head for the Season 24 title on NBC's "The Voice." But who came out on top?

Before a winner was crowned Tuesday night, Leigh and coach Reba McEntire got their Christmas groove on with a vibrant cover of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee. Throughout the season, 16-year-old Leigh has impressed the coaches with her wise-beyond-her-years showmanship, a maturity McEntire confessed she didn’t possess in her teens.

Meanwhile, Huntley joined musical forces with his coach Niall Horan for an earnest acoustic rendition of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan. Horan has forged a down-to-earth bond with the powerhouse rock singer, who's consistently captivated with his gravelly tone and stadium-ready stage presence.

Huntley, right, joined musical forces with his coach Horan for an earnest acoustic rendition of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan.

"Huntley is the kind of guy I’d hang out with anyway," Horan said during a prerecorded segment, to which Huntley jokingly replied, "After our contracts are over, we’re going to go pub golfing. And we’re going to have a good time."

Well, a celebratory trip to the pub is now in order for the duo. The Virginia vocalist was crowned the winner of Season 24 of "The Voice."

"(Niall) showed me that I can be myself in this industry," Huntley said of Horan ahead of his win. "I can be my goofy Huntley self, and I love that."

Here's what else went down during Tuesday's finale.

John Legend says he's 'trying to be like' Lila Forde

Team Legend's Lila Forde got into the holiday spirit with coach John Legend, with the pair performing a jazzy rendition of "Sleigh Ride" by Ella Fitzgerald.

Like two birds of a feather, Forde and Legend admire each other for their ability to stay "cool under pressure" as performers.

"I see that in you. (In) your performance onstage, I was like, 'Wow, he really can do that live,'" Forde told Legend in a prerecorded segment, to which Legend replied, "You’ve been doing it every week. I’m trying to be like you."

Forde’s cool came in hand when her "Voice" journey fell short of victory. The Seattle vocalist came in fifth place.

Jacquie Roar performs with country queen Reba McEntire

Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar hit the stage with coach McEntire for a soulful cover of “No One Else on Earth” by Wynonna Judd.

Aside from her musical prowess as the Queen of Country Music, McEntire became a role model for Roar due to their kinship as working mothers.

“I respect that you’re a mom, and I know you know what it means to be an artist and a mom at the same time,” Roar said in a prerecorded segment, to which McEntire replied, “Us moms got to stick together.”

Unfortunately, Roar’s country-rock soul couldn’t help her over the finish line. The singer came in fourth place.

Mara Justine ‘finally’ performs with coach Niall Horan

Team Niall singer Mara Justine brought the emotional angst with coach Horan for a passionate performance of “Wasted Time” by the Eagles.

The duet proved to be a full-circle moment for former Team Legend singer Justine, who sang with Legend at the beginning of the season.

“I know I sang with John during the blind (auditions),” Justine told Horan in a prerecorded segment. “But I’m so thankful I finally get to sing with my coach.”

Justine’s performance with Horan turned out to be her swan song on “The Voice.” The New Jersey vocalist came in third place.

