'The Voice' Contestant Tom Nitti Exits Season 24, Says It's 'One of the Hardest Yet Easiest Decisions Ever'

"This isn't the end of me and I'll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music," he wrote on Instagram

Trae Patton/NBC Tom Nitti

Tom Nitti will no longer be competing on The Voice.

The Season 24 contestant, 31, posted to Instagram to explain his absence from Monday night's show after his coach Reba McEntire said that he had to leave for "personal reasons."

“I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," the "Fancy" singer, 68, said during the episode.

Alongside a video that appears to be of his girlfriend Ashley Bryant — and his kids Rayleigh and Brently — soundtracked to "Leather" by Cody Johnson, Nitti shared a lengthy caption about his departure.



"Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the blind audition so here goes nothin’. …First and foremost I’m blessed beyond belief and I can’t say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family…As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over….," he wrote.

Nitti also shared his gratitude to the show for allowing him to "live my wildest dreams."

"I made friends that’ll last a life time, experiences that I can hold on to forever and even found REAL and TRUE love (@ashleybryantofficial)…. I wish I can put every single person in this post that had my back going through the tough times while I was in California like @jacquieroar @huntleymusic @lennonvmusic @officiallybias @marajustine1 @thejordanrainer @steemusic @reba but nonetheless I hope everyone knows how happy and grateful i am for them," he continued.

Greg Gayne/NBC Tom Nitti on The Voice

Nitti made it clear that he's going to keep pursuing music.

"This isn’t the end of me and I’ll do what I do best for everyone to see which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow," he wrote. "I never believed in the whole, things happen for a reason statement but in this case I think G-d has it all figured out."

He concluded: "For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music, my kids Rayleigh and Brently my whole family to include my smokin’ girlfriend that keeps my head held high… I'm more than ready to continue to live life now happier than ever before. #familyfirst #itsnotoveryet #thevoice #imstillstanding #support #blessed #kentuckygotme."

Nitti, who according to his official The Voice bio is a former New York State trooper who now trains troopers at the New York State Police Academy, initially impressed McEntire — the only judge to turn her chair around — when he performed Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” at the blind auditions, per Billboard. He since left a mark on viewers with renditions of Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” and the Temptations’ “(I Know) I’m Losing You.”

