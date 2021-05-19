Former Voice Coaches Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine Are Returning to Perform During Season 20 Finale

Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The Voice is gearing up for an epic season 20 finale, complete with some familiar faces.

Coaches Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine, who have taken the season off, are returning to perform during the live two-hour season finale. They join an all-star lineup of performers for the event on Tuesday, May 25.

Levine, 42, will hit the stage with his band Maroon 5. Celebrating the show's 10th anniversary, they're performing their single "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Stefani, 51, is performing her latest single "Slow Clap" with Saweetie.

RELATED: Adam Levine Jokes Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Can't Afford' Him Performing at Their Wedding

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini are also set to appear on the finale. This season's coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend, will perform with their teams' finalists.

Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake, Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend and Rachel Mac from Team Nick are all up for the crown. And for the first time ever, each finalist will perform two covers, including a ballad as a special dedication and an uptempo number.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty From L to R: Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani

Shelton, 44, will perform his single "Minimum Wage" from his new album Body Language, during his onscreen reunion with wife-to-be Stefani. The couple got engaged in October, after they met on the singing competition series in 2014.

They've been angling to have Levine perform at their nuptials. "I don't know what we're going to do, but I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him," Shelton told PEOPLE in February.

Stefani has also expressed her interest in having Levine perform, but she seems to be content with a DJ. "I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," she said last month on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Calls Meeting Fiancée Gwen Stefani the 'Greatest Thing' to Happen to Him on The Voice

"They can't afford me," Levine joked when he appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup in March. But in all seriousness, he said he'd "be honored" to accept the gig if they offered.

See Levine, Stefani and Shelton perform on The Voice two-hour live season finale, which airs Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.