‘The Voice’ Coaches ‘Take It Easy’ Before the Competition Begins

The Voice is back for its 24th season next week, and to get in the mood, the coaches are warming up their pipes — and putting the friendly competition aside — for a cover of the Eagles’ “Take It Easy.”

The clip, premiering exclusively on Rolling Stone, finds Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani delivering an irrepressibly breezy rendition of the 1972 track. It’s an ideal pick, too — a song stuffed with so many harmonies it’d be hard to go wrong with that mix of vocal talent on-hand to do it justice.

The new season of The Voice will premiere Sept. 25 on NBC. The show has undergone a few notable changes since season 23, chief among them the departure of Blake Shelton, making this the first time in the show’s history that none of the original coaches will be involved. Still, there’ll be plenty of familiar faces: Horan debuted as a coach last year, while both Legend and Stefani will be returning after previously appearing in Season 22.

Even McEntire, who’s making her debut as a Voice coach this season, isn’t exactly new to the game. She served as a Mega Mentor on Season 23, and a key adviser in 2015. She was even there at the very beginning, advising Shelton and his singers during The Voice’s first season.

In a recent interview with NBC, McEntire spoke about taking on the full-time role as coach, saying, “There were lots of little times where I thought this would be a lot of fun to get to do. I’d gotten to do it before with Blake. When we were filming with Blake’s team, he said, ‘You really ought to come on and do this. You’d have fun.’ He was really encouraging me to do it.”

