'The Voice': Camila Cabello saves singer Steven McMorran from elimination in first battle

Gwen Stefani isn’t looking for potential on “The Voice.” She’s looking for artistry.

With the blind auditions in the rearview mirror, coaches Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend and Blake Shelton kicked off the Battle Rounds with their teams Tuesday night. During the Battle Rounds, each coach pairs contestants on their team for a series of vocal battles to determine who advances in the competition.

Team Gwen singers Rowan Grace and Jillian Jordyn slowed things down with their tender rendition of “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer-Smith, seamlessly interweaving their sweet harmonies.

“Jillian, you’ve just got so much energy and you’re electric when you get on the stage,” Shelton said. “And you do a good job controlling that ‘cause sometimes it can derail people.”

Stefani was blown away by Grace’s mature emotional delivery.

“For a 16-year-old, your ability to be tasteful and heartfelt in the right moments, but on top of it be able to do runs that are just coming from your heart, you nailed it,” Stefani said. “It was an incredible performance.”

Grace’s precociousness won out, with Stefani declaring her the winner.

“Rowan is so already ready to make a record and has so much control technically over her voice as well,” Stefani said.

Here’s what else went down during Tuesday’s episode.

Team Gwen singers Rowan Grace and Jillian Jordyn, left, talk with coach Gwen Stefani and celebrity adviser Sean Paul. The teen vocalists slowed things down Tuesday night with their tender rendition of “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer-Smith.

John Legend chooses vocal chops over star power in battle verdict

Team Legend singers Dia Malai and Valarie Harding delivered a fiery performance of the torch revenge anthem “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan.

Malai, decked out in a fur-lined, pea green coat, captivated the coaches with her sparkling charisma, with Stefani adding the 26-year-old “stole my heart.”

“When Dia came out, she had this attitude, and she was looking at the audience like, ‘I’m about ready to show you who I am,’ ” Stefani said. “You’re a really budding entertainer.”

Team Legend singers Dia Malai, right, and Valarie Harding delivered a fiery performance of “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan.

While Legend praised the “power” and “electricity” of Harding’s voice, he also gushed over Malai’s stage presence.

“We talked a lot about being in character for this song, and I felt like Dia really embraced that advice so well,” Legend said. “Not only did you come out with this dope outfit looking like a superstar, but you also carried yourself with the demeanor of a star.”

But for Legend, star power doesn’t trump vocal chops, as the coach chose Harding as the winner.

“Dia was a little bit better at being in character, but this is ‘The Voice,’ and I still have to honor the better vocalist when I think about who is going to advance on my team,” Legend said.

Camila Cabello loses country duo to John Legend after onstage 'shenanigans'

Camila Cabello uses her only save to keep 'special' singer

Morgan Myles and Steven McMorran of Team Camila served up all the feelings with their powerhouse performance of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” flooring the coaches with their passionate vocals.

“Morgan’s tone is just fire,” Legend said. “You just sound like a recording artist that should be making records and singing at the Grammys.”

Cabello said that while both singers are “special,” McMorran’s performance didn’t fully showcase the depth of his talent.

“I don’t think that we have tapped into the song that has brought the house down yet,” Cabello told McMorran. “People don’t know what you can do yet.”

Morgan Myles, left, and Steven McMorran served up all the feelings with their powerhouse performance of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” flooring the coaches with their passionate vocals.

But Cabello has proven to be full of surprises.

Moments after declaring Myles the winner of the battle, the freshman coach hit her “save” button as McMorran walked off the stage, allowing her to keep the 40-year-old singer on her team. Each coach is allotted one “save” during the Battle Rounds.

“I can’t sleep peacefully knowing that we have not cracked the code yet: that moment for you, that song,” Cabello said.

