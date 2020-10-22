Voice Assistant Applications: North American Markets

Report Scope: This report analyzes the market for commercialized voice assistant applications. It helps readers understand how the voice assistant market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption.

The report focuses on virtual applications that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of advanced voice assistant applications. The scope of this report also includes coverage of the services available for integrating virtual applications solutions or managed services.



This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of voice assistant solutions and their applications. Market projections have been conducted for countries across North America namely, the U.S., Canada and Mexico.



The scope of the report includes various components used in voice assistant applications, namely solutions and services.Additionally, the applications industry for the market is segmented into web applications, mobile applications and devices.



The present global market offers an opportunity to stakeholders, largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and along with the increased use of IoT devices and the implementation of Artificial Intelligent (AI) technology across the automotive sector as well as in smart home devices.



This report highlights different solution types in the market for voice assistant applications, including standalone and integrated solutions.The services segment is primarily sub-divided into training and consulting, integration services, support and maintenance.



The estimated and forecast market revenues considered in this report are the sum of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.



This report is also segmented on the basis of end users, namely, individual users, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.To analyze ongoing trends in the market, the report surveys the strategies adopted by the companies operating in the global market.



The report provides market share analysis and key vendor profiles of top voice assistant application providers. At the region level, the study focuses on North American countries.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown resulting from the lockdown in various countries.It has been observed that when people, in response to COVID-19, adopted safety measures such as social distancing restrictions and began relying more on technology, the demand for voice assistants increased.



It is expected that the demand for voice assistant applications across the automotive as well as smart home industries will increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thereby boost the market for voice assistant applications.



Report Includes:

- An overview of North American markets for voice assistant applications

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025

- Market share analysis of the voice assistant applications based on components (solutions & services), application, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region

- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Discussion on uses, evolution, and future of voice assistant applications and impact analysis of COVID-19 on voice assistant application market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and detailed company profiles



Summary:

A voice assistant application can be defined as a digital program that uses speech synthesis, natural language processing (NLP) and voice recognition technology to offer services in a voice format through a particular application. The popular voice assistants available in the market are Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana.

