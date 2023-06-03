Vogue World: Culture show to open London Fashion Week

A show celebrating fashion and culture, claimed by organisers to be London's answer to the Met Gala, is to kick off this year's London Fashion Week.

Vogue World will feature several high-profile guests including Stormzy, Sir Ian McKellen and Victoria Beckham.

The event will take place on 14 September at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

All net proceeds from it will go towards performing arts organisations such as the National Theatre and Royal Opera House.

The mayor of London will also be present at the event and will feature in "new images" produced as part of the show, the organisers said.

In a video posted on TikTok by organisers British Vogue, Mr Khan can be seen sitting on a bus smiling at fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

A spokeswoman for Mr Khan said: "Last year's event in New York was a huge success and London will put on a fantastic showcase of our world-leading culture and creativity, featuring theatre, music, dance, opera, art and fashion.

"Our culture and creative industries help to drive our economy and this will be a brilliant opportunity to shine a global spotlight on some of our incredible grassroots and homegrown talent as we work towards building a better London for everyone."

