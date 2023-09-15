Vogue World: British stars hit red carpet for London fashion event

Britain's top stars from the world of fashion and the creative arts descended on London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane for what is being called the biggest sartorial event of the season.

The second annual Vogue World kicks off London Fashion Week (LFW) which officially opens on Friday.

The event, which closed with a fashion runway showcasing highlights from autumn/winter 2023 collections, made its debut during New York Fashion Week last September.

Here are some of the most striking looks from the red carpet in London:

Hollywood director Baz Luhrmann attended the black tie event with Dame Anna Wintour and outgoing British Vogue editor Edward Enninful

Stormzy performed at the Vogue World event, with FKA Twigs, Sophie Okonedo and Olivier award-winning director Stephen Daldry also taking to the stage

Olympic diver Tom Daley won gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Actress Sienna Miller in Schiaparelli proudly showed off her baby bump

Princess Beatrice of York attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor Who actor and was one of the stars in this year's biggest blockbuster movie Barbie

Princess Eugenie of York attended alongside her sister Princess Beatrice

Oscar winner Kate Winslet is set to star in the long-awaited Lee Miller biopic

Actor Gemma Chan is one of the biggest British East Asian heritage stars in Hollywood

Singer-actress Rita Ora, iconic model Twiggy and American model-influencer Wisdom Kaye

Actor Maisie Williams is best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones

Actress-model Jodie Turner-Smith, who made her film debut in 2016's Neon Demon