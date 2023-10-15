Vogue owner Conde Nast posts 20pc slump in sales of glossy magazines

Under Anna Wintour, Vogue established itself as a fashion bible - Dave Benett/Getty Images Europe

Sales of glossy magazines slumped by a fifth last year as readers turned their backs on lifestyle titles, accounts from Conde Nast show.

The owner of Vogue, Tatler and Vanity Fair saw its newsstand and subscription revenues in Europe fall by a fifth to £42.4m in 2022.

The figures highlight the declining demand for print magazines that were once synonymous with the fashion and luxury industries.

Under the editorship of Anna Wintour, who is now Conde Nast’s chief content officer, Vogue established itself as a fashion bible, shaping the cultural zeitgeist.

But as print sales decline, Conde Nast is now transitioning to a digital model, boosting investment in online content, video and ecommerce, as well as live events.

The company has reduced print issues of Vogue US to 10 a year, while some titles such as Glamour have gone digital-only.

Under chief executive Roger Lynch, Conde Nast is also reorganising its global structure to reduce duplication and share resources between different titles around the world.

As part of the overhaul, Conde Nast this week announced the departure of Agnes Chu, the former Disney executive who joined to lead the publisher’s push into entertainment three years ago.

Despite the slump in newsstand sales, Conde Nast’s advertising revenues held steady at around £212m last year as it hailed record European audiences thanks to events such as the Cannes and Venice film festivals and the Met Gala in the US.

The publisher booked a £6m charge from its restructuring plan, largely due to severance costs, while it wrote off £5m in bad debt related to the closure of its Russian operations last year.

Overall, turnover from continuing operations rose 2pc to £248m, while pre-tax profit was up from £16.4m to £23.4m.

Conde Nast warned that surging inflation could hit ad revenues and consumer confidence in the coming year. However, bosses insisted the company had strong momentum in 2023 so far.

Conde Nast said: “Whilst the current macroeconomic challenges could present some headwinds to growth as advertisers and consumers take a cautious approach, the new global content strategy will streamline operations and ensure that additional cost efficiencies can be realised.”

The figures come as Conde Nast prepares to move out of its historic headquarters at Vogue House in London’s Hanover Square after more than 65 years.

The seven-storey building is where Ms Wintour began her career in fashion and has played host to numerous supermodels such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

The company will move all staff to its Adelphi office in nearby Embankment.

